New Tampa International Airport checkpoint opens in time for a busy spring break

Tampa International Airport is predicting a record-breaking spring break, with 3.3 million passengers expected March 1 through April 6.

A recent addition could help the flow of traffic.

This week, the airport opened a new security screening checkpoint in Airside E. It spans around 20,000 square feet, offering passengers a larger queuing area, along with an additional seventh security lane.

The checkpoint is located through a new passageway within the southeast corner of the Airside E shuttle lobby.

Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps said this area should create a better experience for travelers during spring break and beyond.

"Airside E is one of those pain points where often it would get so crowded we would actually have to slow down the lines outside of the shuttles in the main terminal to make sure we were kind of metering people as they came in," Nipps said.

"We don't worry about that anymore."

Nipps said the airport has built tall ceilings into this airside to help people feel less crowded. She said there is also new technology that will make it easier to go through the checkpoints, including the ability to keep your electronics in your suitcase.

Tampa International Airport / Courtesy Tampa International Airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new security checkpoint in Airside E on March 3, 2025.

The airport is also updating the security checkpoint in Airside A. Nipps said both airsides needed improvements because they were designed and built prior to the establishment of the Transportation Security Administration. They opened in 2002.

But while these improvements should help, Nipps said it's still important to get to the airport two to three hours ahead of your flight — particularly over the next few weeks.

"During spring break, you're going to see longer lines. You're going to just see some slowdowns that you're not used to seeing, whether it's taking the Sky Connect train or getting in line for coffee," Nipps said.

"It's just so much easier if you get here early. So, we recommend getting here earlier than you're used to."

Other tips include booking your parking online and using the Uber Eats app to help buy food ahead of time.

Nipps said spring break is identified as a five- to six-week span from March to mid-April that officials consider to be the "Super Bowl of the airport."

The numbers bear that out. The airport has never exceeded 100,000 passengers in a day. Nipps said it expects to top that number at least four times during spring break.

March 15 is projected to be the busiest day, with more than 101,000 passengers, followed by March 29, March 22 and March 16.

Nipps has one last bit of advice for navigating this busy air travel season — pack your patience.

"During these busy periods, even if you're a business traveler or somebody who travels frequently, if you're coming through here during those busy periods, make sure you're patient," Nipps said.