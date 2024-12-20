More than a million passengers expected to pass through Tampa airport during the winter holidays

Tampa International Airport officials estimate 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through its terminals between Dec. 19 and Jan. 6.

So how’s that break down? The airport expects about 80,000 passengers a day leading up to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and up to 87,000 a day just after Christmas on Friday, Dec. 27.

A record 7.1 million Floridians are expected to travel more than 50 miles during the end-of-year holiday period, an increase of more than 3% from the period last year, according to the AAA Auto Club.

About 90% of travelers will drive to their destinations, but record air travel is also expected.

Airport officials say all the extra passengers means more traffic congestion leading to and from the airport, fewer available parking spaces, and longer lines at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

They’ve offered up some tips to make your travel experience a little less stressful:

1. Choose express: Traveling with carry-on luggage only? The Blue Express Curbsides are an alternative to the regular Departures and Arrivals curbs and allow those who don’t need to stop at the Ticketing or Baggage Claim levels to get in and out of the Main Terminal more easily and quickly.

2. Plan ahead for parking: Tampa International Airport offers online booking for parking, which has discounted pricing on its Short Term, Long Term and Economy garages, some of which may reach capacity during peak days.

3. Avoid circling: Circling the roadways or lingering at the curbs is not allowed, so drivers picking up passengers should use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot, which has restrooms and free Wi-Fi, as well as info boards listing flight arrival times.

4. Arrive early: Holiday crowds can move at a different pace as a lot of first-time flyers, elderly travelers and families take to the skies. Plan to arrive at the airport no later than two hours before departure, or three if you’re traveling internationally.

5. Skip the lines: Passengers can order ahead and have their latte or burger waiting when they arrive. Customers can use either TPA To Go through the Uber Eats App, or the Starbucks mobile app to order and pay, then swing by the counter and pick up.

6. Enjoy the experience: Tampa International has live entertainment and holiday music playing in the Main Terminal, as well as restaurants and gift shops all open to travelers, Check out their shops and restaurants here.

