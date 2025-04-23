St. Petersburg's Derby Lane has a new owner — and an unclear future

Derby Lane was built in 1925 by T.L Weaver, and for more than 90 years, the St. Petersburg structure stood as one of the longer-running greyhound racetracks nationwide.

Now the track — and the 130 acres of Gandy Boulevard property it sits on — has been sold, and it's not clear what's going to happen next.

The St. Petersburg Kennel Club Inc., which operated the track, recently merged with Rally Acquisition Co.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Scott Esterbrook is an attorney with the law firm Reed Smith, which represents Rally Acquisition.

In a statement to WUSF, he said Rally is excited to complete the acquisition of Derby Lane.

"(Rally) intends to not only continue to build on the club's excellent gaming operations, but it also looks forward to developing the 130 acres for the benefit of the community at large," Esterbrook said.

In 2018, Florida voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that banned commercial greyhound racing.

Since the amendment took effect in 2020, Derby Lane's grandstands have been barren. However, the facility remained open for poker players and simulcast bettors.

Florida Memory State Library and Archives of Florida / Courtesy Greyhounds run around the track during a race at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg in February 1976.

As of now, no plans are set in stone for the future of Derby Lane.

The Tampa Bay Times reports a demolition permit for the track was filed with Pinellas County this year but is still awaiting action.

Years ago, there was speculation that the property could serve as the site for a Tampa Bay Rays' stadium.

But the property is in a coastal zone that is prone to flooding.

In addition to the simulcast racing and poker room, the St. Petersburg Kennel Club leases parking to Amazon for delivery vehicles.