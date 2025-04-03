St. Petersburg approves a new roof for Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field will be fixed.

The St. Petersburg City Council voted Thursday to approve spending $22.5 million to replace the Trop's Teflon-coated roof, which was shredded by Hurricane Milton's 100-mph-plus winds.

It means the Tampa Bay Rays should be able to return to their domed home for the 2026 season. They're playing this regular season across the bay at George Steinbrenner Field, the outdoor spring home of the New York Yankees.

The roof is expected to be completed by December. City officials say it will be able to withstand stronger winds than the storm that ripped it apart in October.

It will be fabricated in Germany and pieced together in China, so it'll be subject to any new tariffs. They city has set aside $100,000 for the tariffs, which at least one council member wondered if it would be enough.

City officials say they will apply to their insurance carrier and FEMA for reimbursement.

Council member Brandi Gabbard said it was a tough financial pill to swallow.

"This is our contractual obligation that frankly we all inherited, and so I don't like it any more than anybody else that we're looking at spending $23 million today on just the roof — recognizing that there's going to be other costs that are going to come to us," Gabbard said.

"I'd much rather be spending that money on hurricane recovery and helping residents in our most affected neighborhoods. I think that's no surprise to anyone. It's our contractual obligation to make home games acceptable to (Major League Baseball) and the Rays playable in Tropicana Field, period. That's the reality we're faced with."

The other costs are expected to include audio-visual elements, lighting, sodden drywall and a new playing surface. The total cost has been estimated at more than $55 million.

The vote was 7-1, with council member Richie Floyd, a longtime opponent of the Rays deal, voting no.

The deal to build a new $1.3 billion baseball stadium and offices, apartments and a new African-American history museum expired Monday. The Rays said they could no longer work with the expected financial part of the deal, without providing any details.

The Rays are now contractually obligated to play at the Trop through the end of the 2028 season. Where they'll play after that, no one can say for sure.

Ron Diner, a member of a group opposed to the Rays deal, spoke before the vote was taken.

"It's a bad deal for the city. It's too expensive. We don't know the total cost," Diner said. "We need the money for more important things like the $5 billion for infrastructure. It's too risky. What if a hurricane hits while the roof is being installed? What if a stronger than expected storm comes across in the next year or two?"