Voter registration deadline for Tampa City Council Special Election is today

If you live in Tampa's District 5 and want to vote in the special election for city council on Sept. 9, you'll need to register before the end of the day.

The election will fill a seat vacated when Gwendolyn Henderson died in June.

Only registered voters in the district will be allowed to vote.

Officials with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office said, as per the Florida Division of Elections:



If you submit an online application, the deadline is midnight.

If you mail your application, the application must be postmarked by today.

If you deliver the application in person, it must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by the close of business at 5 p.m.

Early voting will take place Sept. 4-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can vote in person or drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at any of these locations during this time:



C Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Blvd

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd.

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 Falkenburg Rd N

West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W Union St

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Oct. 28. The deadline to register for that election would be Sept. 29.

At least 10 candidates have indicated they will run for the seat. The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office will have a list of qualified candidates published on its website by the end of the day Friday.

District 11 State Senate

And a special primary election to fill Blaise Ingoglia's District 11 State Senate seat is set for Sept. 30, while the general election will take place Dec. 9.

Ingoglia was named Florida's Chief Financial Officer in July.

District 11 represents parts of Pasco County along with all of Hernando, Citrus and Sumter counties.

The deadline to register for the primary is Sept. 2.

Only residents within the district are eligible to vote in the election. They will have the opportunity to vote by mail, during early voting or on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

You can find your voter registration and party status through the state's voter information look-up tool. You can also help find your precinct within your county on the Florida Division of Elections website as well.

Meleah Lyden contributed additional information to this report.