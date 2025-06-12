Community, colleagues remember Gwen Henderson as ‘fierce and beautiful’

Gwen Henderson’s center chair at Thursday’s city council meeting sat empty.

During roll call, there was a pause after her name was read.

Then, the remaining six council members stood up and all said “present.”

The Community Redevelopment Agency meeting was prefaced with nearly two hours of tributes from council members, family, friends, colleagues and the community.

Many of those tributes said the same thing: Henderson was a tough force, but she had a good heart.

Through tears, Councilman Guido Maniscalco said it feels like he’s living in a nightmare.

"We haven't stopped thinking about Councilwoman Henderson, who was here just a week ago,” he said.

Maniscalco said he couldn’t bring himself to look to his left, where Henderson’s empty chair was marked with a bow.

"She had a good heart,” Maniscalco said. “She was good for this community. She will never be forgotten. Her impact will be felt for a very, very long time."

He said he never called her Gwen, it was always “yes ma’am” or “no ma’am.”

If you pushed against Councilwoman Henderson, she would push back. She would push back with the strength of her office, with the strength of her character, with the strength of her family, her blood and where she comes from, and her passion.” Councilman Luis Viera

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak called her “16,” since Henderson was the 16th woman to serve on the council. In turn, Henderson referred to Hurtak as “15.”

Councilman Bill Carlson said he always addressed her as “Councilwoman Henderson” because she had earned that title.

He said Henderson was good at getting to know the people in other council members’ districts. She also defended different cultures and areas that she felt were overlooked, something Carlson said will fall on the shoulders of the remaining members to take up for her.

He asked the community to remind them of what Henderson would have said when issues come up in the future.

“She’s going to still keep us on our toes, because we know she’s listening,” Carlson said.

Councilman Luis Viera, who assumed Henderson’s role as chair of the CRA on Thursday, echoed that sentiment, saying Henderson always said he was too nice.

“If you pushed against Councilwoman Henderson, she would push back,” he said. “She would push back with the strength of her office, with the strength of her character, with the strength of her family, her blood and where she comes from, and her passion.”

And Councilman Alan Clendenin said, while she won’t be keeping the council members on their toes in person, they know she’s still watching.

"Gwen Henderson is probably in heaven right now and looking out, because she is going to rearrange the chairs and she's going to make sure everybody's doing what they're supposed to be doing,” he said.

Clendenin also thanked Tampa Firefighters Local 754 President Nick Stocco, whose team responded to the emergency call the morning Henderson died.

Stocco shared that, like many, he didn’t always agree with Henderson, but that was just business. Henderson was still kind and broke any tension with a joke.

Luis Viera echoed that memory, calling Henderson “hilarious.”

“Her remarks, her responses, the things that she would say to you were really funny,” he said. “She had a very sharp sense of humor and she was just a naturally funny person.”

But she also had a serious side.

“She did what she was going to do and it always came from the heart,” Viera said.

Hurtak said Henderson never shied away from important topics that needed to be discussed — especially regarding Black and underprivileged communities in Tampa.

“Most people would have left it unsaid, but she didn't,” Hurtak said.

Matthew Peddie / WUSF "I was reading an article a reprint of James Baldwin's article, 'If Black English Isn't a Language, Then Tell Me What Is?'" said Henderson. "And I said that is the name of my bookstore: Black English."

But the council members said there was more to her than just being a tough debater.

Viera said, if people want to see her “beautiful heart,” they need to visit Black English Bookstore , a passion project Henderson opened in 2023.

“She had a real love for her community,” Viera said. “To me, Gwen Henderson was a real fighter and a champion of working-class African American Tampanians.”

He said the bookstore is beautiful and is making an impact on the community.

“It was a love letter to Black history, to her family, to her community, to ignored history. It was a love letter from a woman with a beautiful heart,” Viera said.

Viera said Henderson was living out her dream — not just running for office or owning a business, but also being a great mom.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called Henderson “intelligent, fierce [and] loyal.”

"She definitely experienced a life well lived,” Castor said.

Some discussed Henderson’s passion for teaching and being a Jefferson High School Dragon.

Councilman Charlie Miranda also attended Jefferson High School, where Henderson went to school and later taught.

Anytime he found a dragon knick-knack, he would give it to her.

Henderson’s legislative assistant Darlene Johnson thanked her “boss lady” for the time they spent together.

“Councilwoman Henderson, these are the words they’re saying about you,” Johnson said. “You were a great debater, you’re fearless, you are and you were a force to be reckoned with.”

The city will need to hold a special election to fill Henderson's seat since there were more than 15 months left in her term, which was set to expire in April 2027.

A service for Henderson will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17 at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church.