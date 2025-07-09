Jefferson High School auditorium to be named after late Tampa councilwoman Gwen Henderson

Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson's legacy will be ingrained at Jefferson High School — in name and spirit.

The Hillsborough County School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to name the auditorium of Henderson's alma mater after her. This comes after the teacher, bookstore owner, community activist and champion for Black culture died in June at age 60.

The District 5 councilwoman was a West Tampa native and graduated from Jefferson before continuing on to Florida A&M University, where she earned a bachelor's degree, followed by a master's degree from Saint Leo University.

Her full-circle moment came when she returned to Jefferson as a teacher.

And now, where her presence once graced the school for decades, there will officially be the Gwendolyn "Gwen" Henderson Auditorium.

According to the school board, loved ones believe the tribute will not only preserve her memory, but also be a lasting symbol of her love, leadership and dedication to students.

Jefferson High School's auditorium will be renamed after Gwen Henderson.

"This space, where she once walked as a student, taught as an educator, inspired generations through countless events, is a fitting tribute to a woman whose presence was as vibrant as her voice, whose humor lifted spirits, and whose passion ignited change," the board agenda item read.

Superintendent Van Ayers said during the meeting that what people may not know about Henderson is that the legacy at Jefferson stemmed from her mother, who served in the cafeteria for years.

"I can't tell you how much the person Gwen is is because of her mom. Her mom was so deeply loved at Jefferson. That love at Jefferson started with Gwen's mom, who was just such, such a special person," Ayers said.

Gwen Henderson was a longtime educator. She came up with the idea for a bookstore while teaching an entrepreneurship course.

School board Chair Jessica Vaughn said when she thinks of Henderson, her warm spirit and bright smile come to mind first. District 4 board member Patti Rendon added that there are very few times when you see someone truly walk their walk.

"There are not many people who can hold every single hat and do it so well. And she held every single hat and did it so well," Rendon said. "She was respectful, she was courteous. You knew where she stood, but she also was respectful of where you stood and was open to hear you. And I think that takes quite a bit of courage and strength as you walk through life to be open to not only be able to speak your truth but to be able to hear others' truth."

According to the school board, 95 letters were sent in support of naming the auditorium after her within a week. The letters ranged from Tampa leaders like Mayor Jane Castor to former colleagues and students.

Among them was Joshua Wallace, Jefferson's 2008 senior class president. Wallace wrote that Henderson believed in him when he struggled to believe in himself.

"At a time when I felt like the odd one out, when I was unsure of where I fit in or what I could become, she made space for me," Wallace wrote. "She made me feel worthy. Valuable. Possible."

Wallace added that Henderson didn't just serve, but she also saw, lifted and led students.

"To name the Jefferson High School auditorium after her would be more than a tribute — it would be a restoration of the sacred space she created in all of us: the space to grow, to shine, to lead," Wallace wrote. "Let her name ring out from the same stage where she poured into so many. Let her story continue to inspire every student who steps into that room."

Christina Faulkner, a 2008 Jefferson graduate, didn't even have Henderson as a teacher and still took time to write in support of the dedication. Faulkner described how Henderson was known for her enthusiasm and encouragement in the hallways — always keeping students in line and leaving with their diplomas.

"I feel in honoring Ms. Henderson in some way, such as renaming the auditorium, would exemplify what she meant for all of us former students alike in what she did," Faulkner wrote. "I still remember the different African American shows she put on in that auditorium and how it made me feel proud to be who I was."

State Rep. Fentrice Driskell of Tampa wrote that Henderson recognized schools were not just places of learning, but also centers for creative growth. She added that Henderson's support for students, families and educators in the community reflected her belief in equity and opportunity for all.

"The Jefferson High School auditorium has long been a gathering place for performances, dialogue and celebration," Driskell wrote. "To associate this space with Councilwoman Henderson's name is to honor a leader who believed in the power of education and the transformative nature of the arts. It is also a powerful way to inspire future generations of students to lead with the same integrity as Councilwoman Henderson."

Bernard Cannon with the Hillsborough County School District wrote that he and Henderson didn't always agree but they developed a friendly rivalry rooted in mutual respect. Cannon wrote about how Henderson challenged him and made him better.

"That's what Gwen did for all of us. She demanded excellence, held the line and brought fire into every space she entered," Cannon wrote. "She taught students to compete with heart, to lead with purpose and to never back down."

Cannon added that naming the auditorium after Henderson would be more than a tribute.

"It would be a reminder of strength, drive, and the kind of spirited challenge that shapes champions," Cannon wrote. "Iron sharpens iron — and Gwendolyn Henderson was made of it."

Overall, there were 115 pages worth of letters the board collected describing similar sentiments about Henderson and the influence she had on everyone she encountered.

And when discussing the idea before the unanimous vote, District 5 board member Henry "Shake" Washington called Henderson an angel who came down to Earth. He emotionally added that in all of his decades in the district, he has never seen a person have that much impact.

"When that angel leaves, they leave a legacy — an outstanding legacy — not only for their job but for the things that they have done in life as a person," Washington said. "She lived a life of love, laughter and a legacy, and may God bless her and her family and friends."

Listen to school board members discuss Henderson's legacy in this video.