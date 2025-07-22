Special election to be held to fill Blaise Ingoglia's Florida Senate seat

A special election will be held to fill the vacant Florida Senate District 11 Seat.

This comes after Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) was sworn in as Florida's Chief Financial Officer earlier this week.

District 11 includes Hernando, Citrus and Sumter counties as well as part of Pasco County.

According to the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections, the special primary election will be held on Sept. 30 while the general election will take place Dec. 9.

Ingoglia's term was through 2026. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2022.

Only residents within the district are eligible to vote in the election. They will have the opportunity to vote by mail, during early voting or on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

You can find your voter registration and party status through the state's voter information look-up tool. You can also help find your precinct within your county on the Florida Division of Elections website as well.