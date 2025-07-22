© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Special election to be held to fill Blaise Ingoglia's Florida Senate seat

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:19 PM EDT
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
A special election will be held to fill the vacant Florida Senate District 11 Seat.

The primary special election for Florida Senate District 11 will be on Sept. 30, and the special general election will take place Dec. 9.

This comes after Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) was sworn in as Florida's Chief Financial Officer earlier this week.

District 11 includes Hernando, Citrus and Sumter counties as well as part of Pasco County.

According to the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections, the special primary election will be held on Sept. 30 while the general election will take place Dec. 9.

ALSO READ: Florida has a new CFO. What do they do?

Ingoglia's term was through 2026. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2022.

Only residents within the district are eligible to vote in the election. They will have the opportunity to vote by mail, during early voting or on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

You can find your voter registration and party status through the state's voter information look-up tool. You can also help find your precinct within your county on the Florida Division of Elections website as well.

Tags
Politics ElectionsFlorida SenateBlaise Ingoglia
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
