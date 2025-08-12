St. Pete Beach considers new noise rule to address resident complaints after dark

St. Pete Beach city leaders are proposing a noise rule that targets a common issue: sounds that aren’t loud enough to break the law, but still keep people up at night.

The amendment would allow officers to issue warnings or citations to people who make sounds exceeding background noise by 5 decibels between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

At a recent city commission meeting , senior planner Brandon Berry said the current law — which sets limits of 65 decibels during the day and 55 at night — fails in practice.

The new method would involve two measurements: one of the excessive sound and another of the background noise. If the difference is more than 5 decibels, it could be a violation — even if the total noise level doesn’t exceed the current limits.

Berry pointed out that what qualifies as “loud” depends on where and when the noise occurs.

He explained that a 60-decibel sound in a loud commercial area would likely be heard differently than in a quiet residential area at night.

Essentially, it means we're relying on the musicians and the business owners who are in business to make a profit. They’re not interested in quiet enjoyment of the neighborhood. They’re interested in making a profit. City Commissioner Joe Moholland

It may not sound like much – but St Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila pointed out every three decibels is double the previous level.

“If you’re going from 50 to 55, you’re not going up 10%. Every three decibels is double the sound volume. So, going from 50 to 55 is almost three times as loud. It may look like a small increment, but actually it’s exponential," Petrila said.

City Commissioner Joe Moholland said there have been many verified noise complaints, and those who complain have the responsibility to take care of it on their own, when it should be the job of the businesses to monitor the level.

“Essentially, it means we're relying on the musicians and the business owners who are in business to make a profit,” Moholland said. “They’re not interested in quiet enjoyment of the neighborhood. They’re interested in making a profit.”

As part of the changes, outdoor music venues looking for a permit would need to install sound limiters and register with the city.

Moholland said he has remained consistent with implementing sound governors in areas where they may be necessary and despite what some think, he doesn’t mind noise – he just doesn’t like when it’s excessive.

“There’s been a narrative, much of it by outsiders, some by businesses, a little bit by possibly a commissioner or two, that I don’t like music, I don’t like church bells, I don’t like little league baseball,” Moholland said. “And none of that is true. I like music. I just don’t like loud and raucous music.”

The proposal includes several exemptions, such as for special events or approved permits with outlined noise conditions. Emergencies and government operations would also be excluded.

The new ordinance won’t change how officers conduct investigations, but will give them a new tool when a sound is disruptive but doesn’t violate the overall limits.

A public hearing will be scheduled before the council holds a final vote.