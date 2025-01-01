Hannah Matson

Since I was young, I’ve had a deep heart for people — their stories, their struggles, and the things that often go unheard. I’ve always believed journalism should be more than headlines; it should be a way to bring truth to light, to uplift voices that are too often silenced, and to create space for transparency in media.

At 17, I was driven by a passion to learn and a desire to connect. I didn’t have all the answers, but I knew how to listen — and that, I quickly realized, was what mattered most.

Now, I’m a senior at the University of South Florida, majoring in mass communications with a concentration in broadcast news. I’ve worked as a news writer for The Oracle, USF’s student newspaper, and previously served as president of the university’s RTDNA chapter, where I helped other student journalists grow in confidence and skill.

As a WUSF intern, I’m excited to explore storytelling through radio, connect with people across the community, and continue using journalism to serve others and amplify the voices and stories that need to be heard.