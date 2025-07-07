SpaceX files plans for satellite facility in Manatee County

SpaceX may soon expand its reach to Manatee County.

County records say the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk has filed preliminary plans to build a fenced satellite communications facility in Myakka City.

The proposed site is located at 3350 County Road 675, just south of Lake Manatee and west of Waterbury Road, according to the Bradenton Herald .

The Herald also said documents describe a gravel compound covering 0.73 acres with 40 satellite antennas and additional equipment.

Records said the facility would facilitate data communication and enable both uplink and downlink services.

SpaceX, which has gained international recognition for its rocket launches and partnership with NASA, is expanding operations in Florida.

By the end of the year, the company plans to launch its first spaceship from Kennedy Space Center, according to Florida Today .

SpaceX’s capital investment on the Space Coast will reportedly reach $1.8 billion and bring an estimated 600 full-time jobs by 2030.

The Myakka City project appears to align with the company’s Starlink initiative, which delivers internet access through satellite infrastructure. Starlink’s goal is to provide high-speed internet worldwide.

“Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world,” according to the company’s website .

It is not yet clear when the Manatee County project will break ground or whether it requires additional approvals from local officials.

SpaceX has not publicly commented on the proposal.

