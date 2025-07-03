USF switches search firms and seeks community input in presidential hunt

The University of South Florida is moving forward with its search for a new president and has hired a new executive search firm to lead the process.

In an announcement to the USF community, search committee chair Mike Griffin said the university has chosen global firm Korn Ferry to guide the hunt.

The decision comes after parting ways with SP&A, the California-based firm that led USF’s previous presidential search and recent searches at the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“We value the expertise of our initial search consultant and thank them for their engagement,” Griffin wrote.

SP&A’s recent work has come under scrutiny after University of Michigan President Santa Ono was picked to become UF’s 14th president. But the State University System Board of Governors rejected Ono in early June by a 10-6 vote. It is unclear whether SP&A will continue its work with UF in its next search.

USF launched its presidential search for its ninth president after Rhea Law announced in February that she would step down. Law was selected in 2022 through a search led by SP&A.

Griffin said community input will be central to the next phase of the search.

Beginning this month, the university will offer opportunities for stakeholder groups like students, faculty, staff, and the community to share feedback. The USF announcement said they are launching a digital survey that will be available through July 31.

The committee will also hold a virtual listening session on Teams at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15. The session will be available via live stream , and anyone interested in speaking should complete this form .

That feedback will help inform a draft position profile and marketing plan, which the Presidential Search Committee will finalize at its Aug. 6 meeting.