© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Judge blocks closure of Job Corps center in Pinellas and 98 others around the nation

WUSF | By Hannah Matson
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:25 AM EDT
A blue sign on a corner says Pinellas County Job Corps Center with a building in the background
Google Maps
22-year-old Jaliya Ames is a Job Corps student working toward her eventual dream of being an OB-GYN. She went from living in her car in 20-degree weather in Georgia, to living at the center.

The court found the labor department exceeded its authority and violated requirements under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act when it suspended the program.

A federal court prevented the U.S. Department of Labor from shutting down all 99 Job Corps centers across the country, including one in Pinellas County.

The judge ruled the closures in May were unlawful and would have consequences for vulnerable young people, who rely on the program for job training, housing and mental health services.

The order came in response to a lawsuit filed by seven Job Corps students and others across the nation, represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The court found the labor department exceeded its authority and violated requirements under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act when it suspended the program.

“The Department’s ludicrous argument to the court, that in shutting down 99 Job Corps centers it was not actually closing those centers, was a naked attempt to evade clear law,” said Adam Pulver, an attorney with Public Citizen and lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

ALSO READ: Job center that serves low-income young adults to shut down

The court’s decision protects access for many low-income youth between 16 and 24 who rely on Job Corps as a lifeline. Many participants face barriers to employment, such as homelessness or lack of education.

A young Black woman with teal hair and partial braids is smiling with closed lips. She's wearing a blue denim jacket and black shirt.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
22-year-old Jaliya Ames is a Job Corps student working toward her eventual dream of being an OB-GYN. She went from living in her car in 20-degree weather in Georgia, to living at the center.

Jaliya Ames, 22, is a Job Corps student who says the organization changed her life.

“Physically, mentally and emotionally, you learn a lot about yourself and being around different personalities,” Ames said. “It really does mean a lot to me, and that’s why I feel like it means so much to other people as well. That’s why everyone was so devastated.”

Job Corps was created by Congress in 1964 and has served as a pathway to employment for youth without access to educational opportunities. Prior to the attempted closure, the program operated 99 centers under two-year contracts with private operators.

ALSO READ: Student perspectives as future of Job Corps faces uncertainty

The Labor Department’s May 29 announcement initially set a June 30 deadline for the shutdowns, prompting concern.

Although a New York court temporarily blocked the closures in June, a recent decision allowed the closure of 63 of the centers to move forward. The new ruling restored protections for all 99 locations.

Job Corps centers will remain open and continue serving students across the country.
Tags
Education Food BanksJobsDonations
Hannah Matson
Hannah Matson is the WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for summer of 2025.
See stories by Hannah Matson
Related Stories
  1. One less option for low-income Tampa-area young adults as Job Corps Center is set to close
  2. The future of Job Corps is facing uncertainty. Here are some student perspectives
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe