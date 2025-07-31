Judge blocks closure of Job Corps center in Pinellas and 98 others around the nation

A federal court prevented the U.S. Department of Labor from shutting down all 99 Job Corps centers across the country, including one in Pinellas County.

The judge ruled the closures in May were unlawful and would have consequences for vulnerable young people, who rely on the program for job training, housing and mental health services.

The order came in response to a lawsuit filed by seven Job Corps students and others across the nation, represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The court found the labor department exceeded its authority and violated requirements under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act when it suspended the program.

“The Department’s ludicrous argument to the court, that in shutting down 99 Job Corps centers it was not actually closing those centers, was a naked attempt to evade clear law,” said Adam Pulver, an attorney with Public Citizen and lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

The court’s decision protects access for many low-income youth between 16 and 24 who rely on Job Corps as a lifeline. Many participants face barriers to employment, such as homelessness or lack of education.

22-year-old Jaliya Ames is a Job Corps student working toward her eventual dream of being an OB-GYN. She went from living in her car in 20-degree weather in Georgia, to living at the center.



Jaliya Ames, 22, is a Job Corps student who says the organization changed her life.

“Physically, mentally and emotionally, you learn a lot about yourself and being around different personalities,” Ames said. “It really does mean a lot to me, and that’s why I feel like it means so much to other people as well. That’s why everyone was so devastated.”

Job Corps was created by Congress in 1964 and has served as a pathway to employment for youth without access to educational opportunities. Prior to the attempted closure, the program operated 99 centers under two-year contracts with private operators.

The Labor Department’s May 29 announcement initially set a June 30 deadline for the shutdowns, prompting concern.

Although a New York court temporarily blocked the closures in June, a recent decision allowed the closure of 63 of the centers to move forward. The new ruling restored protections for all 99 locations.

Job Corps centers will remain open and continue serving students across the country.

