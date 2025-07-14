Tampa airport wants the public to help shape the future of Airside D through listening sessions

If you're a traveler who regularly uses Tampa International Airport, officials there want to hear from you.

They’re holding a series of public listening sessions this month to gather community input on its newest terminal — Airside D, which officials say will “redefine the travel experience across the Tampa Bay region.”

The sessions will be held in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, reflecting the areas where most of the airport’s travelers live.

Josh Gillin, the airport’s senior manager of communications, said they decided to hold multiple meetings so they could reach out to as many people as possible.

“Airside D is going to be a big, transformative project for the entire region,” Gillin said. “It’s really going to modernize the airport and the offerings that we give to both international and domestic passengers.”

It will be the airport’s first new terminal in nearly 20 years. It’s expected to include 16 gates, cover around 600,000 square feet, and serve as Tampa Bay’s new international gateway.

Gillin said the airport previously had an Airside D, but it was torn down in 2007 after it outlived its purpose.

Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA Renderings of Airside D at 60% design.

He said it will be the airport’s largest airside, with state-of-the-art technology, updated furnishings and the latest in security screening. The airport also plans to improve its concessions program to offer travelers more dining and shopping options.

During the sessions, staff will give a brief presentation on the current phase of the project, but most of the time will be dedicated to open discussion. Attendees will be asked about amenities they’d like to see and how they envision using the space.

“We want them to come in and see our best possible face when they arrive and have fond memories of us when they leave,” Gillin said.

The listening sessions are free, open to the public and no RSVP is required.



Hillsborough, Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. – Tampa International Airport, main terminal event space, third floor, between shuttle stations for Airsides E and F; parking in the economy parking garage will be validated.

– Tampa International Airport, main terminal event space, third floor, between shuttle stations for Airsides E and F; parking in the economy parking garage will be validated. Pinellas, Thursday, July 24, 6-7:30 p.m. – EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.

– EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater. Pasco, Tuesday, July 29, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hyatt Place Wesley Chapel, 26000 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz.

While no final decisions will be made at the meetings, public input will help guide the design process.

“It's not like you're coming out to vote on things. Nothing in these listening sessions are going to be finalized,” Gillin said. “People will be able to provide their opinions and influence the rest of the design process, and by doing that, they will be able to have a hand in what the final product will be when it opens.”

The design team will consider the public feedback. Final plans for the terminal are expected by the end of the year.

It’s estimated that Airside D will cost $1.5 billion. It’s scheduled to open in late 2028. Airport officials think it will help them expand their service from about 25 million passengers a year to up to 35 million by 2037.

Travelers may also notice work being done on some runways and taxiways this summer.

Gillin said it’s routine runway maintenance, with some sections being inspected, dug up, and repoured as part of regular safety procedures. He said this work won’t impact flight schedules.