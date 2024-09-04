Take a first look at Tampa International Airport's newest airside, opening in 2028

Tampa International Airport on Tuesday released a first look of what will be its first new terminal in nearly 20 years.

Airside D will contain 16 gates and will be used for both domestic and international flights.

Officials estimate the new airside — scheduled to open in 2028 — will help increase the number of annual passengers from the current 25 million to up to 35 million by 2037.

“The design phase is an iterative process fueled by thorough research and analysis, and careful assessment of facility and operational needs in close collaboration with airline, federal, and other partners,” said Smitha Radhakrishnan, airport executive vice president of planning and development and maintenance, in an August news release.

“We want this facility to be the premium traveler experience that TPA guests expect while prioritizing fiscal responsibility every step of the way.”

The renderings for the terminal, which will be located northwest of the airport's main terminal, were supplied by construction company Hensel Phelps, along with with engineering corporation HNTB and architecture firm Gensler.

Officials said the design process is 15% complete, so some changes could take place before the design is finalized.

The new airside will feature two levels, along with a mezzanine that will contain two lounges with a view of the airfield. It will also include dining and shopping locations with 350-degree views of all the gates, and a new shuttle system and guideway.

It will also have "ample natural light and views of the bay. The new renderings show the soaring ceilings, bright interiors, the International Arrivals corridor that wraps around the building and more," according to the release.

It will encompass around 600,015 square feet and early estimates place the cost at about $1.5 billion, to be funded through a combination of airport reserves, bonds, and grants, according to the release.

An official groundbreaking with early construction preparation is expected later this year, with final renderings to be released in 2025.

Visit the airport's Airside D website for more on the project.