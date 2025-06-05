© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
New renderings put Tampa International Airport's future Airside D coming into sharper focus

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published June 5, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT
Airplanes on a terminal at an airside
Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler
/
TPA
Airside D facing south (60% design).

Airside D is anticipated to cost an estimated $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open to the public in late 2028, according to a release.

Tampa International Airport's Airside D is coming closer to fruition as new and more detailed renderings were released this week.

According to TPA, the state-of-the-art, 16-gate Airside has reached the 60% design stage. The renderings done so far are still a work in progress, but they help provide a better picture of what the building will be like. The design is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2025.

ALSO READ: Take a first look at Tampa International Airport's newest airside, opening in 2028

Design features that are visible in the renderings include:

  • TSA security screening checkpoint
  • The mezzanine level, which will have two airline lounges
  • A bright and spacious international passengering processing area on the first floor that will be accessible directly from the aircraft arriving from international designations.
  • An open and airy terminal with innovative, dynamic video screens displaying moving images and animations
  • Glass boarding bridges for scenic views of the airfield
  • Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside and in hold rooms, with 360-degree views of the gates and a soaring ceiling.
Airside D facing the central Concessions area from the Security Screening Checkpoint (60 percent design).
1 of 8

Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
2 of 8

Airside D facing the marketplace and mezzanine airline lounge (60 percent design).
Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA

3 of 8

Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
4 of 8

Airside D first floor exit from Customs and Border Protection (60 percent design)
Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
Airside D facing the central dining area with video feature (60 percent design).
5 of 8

Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
Airside D facing Northwest from the George J. Bean Parkway
6 of 8

Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
Airside D facing southeast (60 percent design)
7 of 8
Renderings of Airside D at 60% design.
Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA
8 of 8


Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA

TPA is also hosting a series of listening sessions over the summer so you can provide your input on what you'd like to see in Airside D. Those details will be announced at a later date on the airport's social media and website.

In addition, on Thursday, Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board members approved an $81.5 million construction contract with Crisdel Group Inc. to redevelop the site. The contract includes a new concrete aircraft parking apron, drainage, airfield lightning and hydrant fuel system for each gate, among other needs, according to a release.

Officials broke ground on the site last December and have been prepping for the construction by removing concrete, installing fencing and more. The airside is expected to cost $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open in late 2028.

For more information about the project, click here.

Transportation Tampa International Airport
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
