New renderings put Tampa International Airport's future Airside D coming into sharper focus

Tampa International Airport's Airside D is coming closer to fruition as new and more detailed renderings were released this week.

According to TPA, the state-of-the-art, 16-gate Airside has reached the 60% design stage. The renderings done so far are still a work in progress, but they help provide a better picture of what the building will be like. The design is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2025.

Design features that are visible in the renderings include:



TSA security screening checkpoint

The mezzanine level, which will have two airline lounges

A bright and spacious international passengering processing area on the first floor that will be accessible directly from the aircraft arriving from international designations.

An open and airy terminal with innovative, dynamic video screens displaying moving images and animations

Glass boarding bridges for scenic views of the airfield

Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside and in hold rooms, with 360-degree views of the gates and a soaring ceiling.

1 of 8 — airsided60percent2.jpg Airside D facing the central Concessions area from the Security Screening Checkpoint (60 percent design). Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 2 of 8 — airsided60percent4.jpg Airside D facing the marketplace and mezzanine airline lounge (60 percent design). Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 3 of 8 — airsided60percent1.jpg Airside D facing the marketplace and mezzanine airline lounge (60 percent design). Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 4 of 8 — airsided60percent5.jpg Airside D first floor exit from Customs and Border Protection (60 percent design) Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 5 of 8 — airsided60percent3.jpg Airside D facing the central dining area with video feature (60 percent design). Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 6 of 8 — airsided60percent8 TPA 060525.jpg Airside D facing Northwest from the George J. Bean Parkway Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 7 of 8 — airsided60percent6 TPA.jpg Renderings of Airside D at 60% design. Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA 8 of 8 — TPA Airside D 60 percent Airside D facing south (60% design). Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler / TPA

TPA is also hosting a series of listening sessions over the summer so you can provide your input on what you'd like to see in Airside D. Those details will be announced at a later date on the airport's social media and website.

In addition, on Thursday, Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board members approved an $81.5 million construction contract with Crisdel Group Inc. to redevelop the site. The contract includes a new concrete aircraft parking apron, drainage, airfield lightning and hydrant fuel system for each gate, among other needs, according to a release.

Officials broke ground on the site last December and have been prepping for the construction by removing concrete, installing fencing and more. The airside is expected to cost $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open in late 2028.

For more information about the project, click here.