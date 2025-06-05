New renderings put Tampa International Airport's future Airside D coming into sharper focus
Airside D is anticipated to cost an estimated $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open to the public in late 2028, according to a release.
Tampa International Airport's Airside D is coming closer to fruition as new and more detailed renderings were released this week.
According to TPA, the state-of-the-art, 16-gate Airside has reached the 60% design stage. The renderings done so far are still a work in progress, but they help provide a better picture of what the building will be like. The design is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2025.
Design features that are visible in the renderings include:
- TSA security screening checkpoint
- The mezzanine level, which will have two airline lounges
- A bright and spacious international passengering processing area on the first floor that will be accessible directly from the aircraft arriving from international designations.
- An open and airy terminal with innovative, dynamic video screens displaying moving images and animations
- Glass boarding bridges for scenic views of the airfield
- Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside and in hold rooms, with 360-degree views of the gates and a soaring ceiling.
TPA is also hosting a series of listening sessions over the summer so you can provide your input on what you'd like to see in Airside D. Those details will be announced at a later date on the airport's social media and website.
In addition, on Thursday, Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board members approved an $81.5 million construction contract with Crisdel Group Inc. to redevelop the site. The contract includes a new concrete aircraft parking apron, drainage, airfield lightning and hydrant fuel system for each gate, among other needs, according to a release.
Officials broke ground on the site last December and have been prepping for the construction by removing concrete, installing fencing and more. The airside is expected to cost $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open in late 2028.
For more information about the project, click here.