Travelers will soon see a new starfish art installation at Tampa International Airport

Art is all around at Tampa International Airport. Kelly Figley, the airport’s public art program administrator said there are three main goals when selecting works for the airport's exhibitions.

“We celebrate our rich natural resources, our cultural heritage, and also we celebrate Tampa Bay as the birthplace of commercial aviation,” she said.

Tony Jannus made that first commercial flight from St. Petersburg to Tampa back in 1914. And in case you’re wondering; that cross-bay journey cost the passenger $5.

Figley said when the Tampa airport officials were considering the hundreds of applications for their newest public art installation, which will be near the new Airside D shuttle lobby, they knew they wanted Starfish.

It was a long process, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tampa International Airport / Courtesy Swiss Artist Claudia Comte and her team created Tampa International Airport's newest art installation

The committee ultimately chose Swiss Artist Claudia Comte’s “Starfish Family and Dancing Algae.”

Figley said the airport’s art committee wants to make sure that what artists put into their proposals is what is actually delivered. But there may be some slight changes along the way.

“So as an example… in her proposal, she showed white marble for the three starfish. And then ultimately, when she went to the quarry and saw the marble in person, she selected something that has a little more vein in it. She said that it just had more depth and more interest, and she thought it was really beautiful and that it would be perfect for this installation.” Figley said.

And since Tampa International is not a museum, the art has to be durable to withstand all of the attention it will get.

“Claudia wants the artwork to be interacted with. She wants people to come up and touch the starfish. Maybe have a seat on the starfish. Take a moment,” Figley said.

Figley said the installation was created with a little help from technology.

“Claudia starts with wood. She uses a chainsaw to shape and form. So, it starts organically, and then they 3D scan it, and then that 3D scan is sent to the foundry in Italy, and then it goes back to organic, and it's carved by hand,” she said.

Whenever there’s anything that is in the public eye, people are going to have an opinion about it. Take the 21-foot giant flamingo there, it’s named Phoebe, and people are still reaching out to let the people at the airport know how they feel about it.

“Yeah, it's a matter of fact just this week. I don't remember what the context was, but somebody said something to me for sure, yep,” Figley said.

That giant flamingo won an international award.

And unlike with "Phoebe," there won’t be a kerfuffle when it comes to naming this starfish installation. The three starfish have already been named for the artist’s family. Their names are Sam, Leo and Kai.

Figley said public art is actually part of Tampa International's policy. Its public art policy will allocate up to two-percent of a capital project for public art, because they believe it enhances the guest experience.