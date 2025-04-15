Tampa International Airport looking for new ways to manage wildlife after animals hit by planes

Tampa International Airport has an animal problem – planes taking off and landing don’t get along with the nearby wildlife.

Airport officials were told by the Federal Aviation Authority that they need to address the issue.

According to an FAA database, the airport had 141 wildlife strikes in 2024, 20 of which included multiple strikes, such as a plane hitting a flock of birds.

Spokesperson Joshua Gillin said a plan is still being developed and the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board will discuss it in June.

Gillin said the animal problem isn’t new or unique to Tampa International.

ALSO READ: Why a bear seen on Tampa International Airport property is not all that surprising

"Wildlife is always an issue, especially birds,” Gillin said. “And birds do fly through the same space as the airplanes do, and unfortunately, impediments or collisions do happen."

In 2023, a black bear was seen pacing just outside the perimeter of the airport.

While birds are the most common invaders, there were reports of coyotes and bats impacting operations last year.

He said they are considering different ways to address the problem through the airport’s animal management program.

These solutions might include clearing trees or relocating animals.

"No decision on this issue has been made just yet, but there will be further discussions about this,” Gillin said.

He said any decision made by airport officials, including those about wildlife, is made to prioritize safety.

“It’s because we are looking out for our passengers, the aircraft, our employees who work out on the airfield, and everybody involved so that they have the best experience possible when they come to TPA,” Gillin said.