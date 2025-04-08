© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your shoes can stay on during TSA screenings at Tampa airport’s expanded Airside A

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
A picture of an airside checkpoint to go through security
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Five of the seven checkpoint lanes at Airside A have new computed tomography machines, which allows travelers to not remove their shoes or electronics from luggage during screenings.

The checkpoint, now open for business, has new CT scanners to expedite processing as well as an extra lane for travelers, a roomier waiting area and a new shuttle lobby. Here's what it looks like.

Tampa International Airport's newly expanded security screening checkpoint at Airside A is open.

This comes a month after a similar project at Airside E opened.

According to a new release, the expansion adds 20,560 square feet of waiting room and an increase to seven screening lanes from six.

But one perk about the expansion is that five lanes will have new computed tomography machines, which the airport is phasing in across all airsides. This addition allows travelers to not remove their shoes or electronics from their baggage during Transportation Security Administration screenings.

The checkpoint is accessible through a new Airside A shuttle lobby passageway. The space is open and bright with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings. The original shuttle lobby will be reconfigured as part of a larger project.

Kirk Skunner, the airport's TSA security director, said checkpoints are continuing to see record passenger volume, so the federal agency has been working closely with airport officials to prepare for future growth.

A picture of machines to check carry on bags in TSA
1 of 4  — airsideacheckpointexpansiontpa.jpg
The Airside A expansion adds 20,560 square feet of waiting room and an increase to seven TSA checkpoint lanes from six.
TPA / Courtesy
A picture of big windows with roping for a line to wait to go through security at the airport.
2 of 4  — airsideacheckpointexpansion5.jpg
Tampa International Airport's newly expanded Airside A checkpoint area features nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings.
Tampa International Airport / Courtesy
A picture of a blue and white security checkpoint machine at an airport
3 of 4  — airsideacheckpointexpansiontpa040825
Tampa International Airport's newly expanded security screening checkpoint at Airside A is open for travelers. The checkpoints are seeing record passenger volume, so TSA has been working closely with airport officials to prepare for future growth.
Tampa International Airport / Courtesy
A picture of an airside checkpoint to go through security
4 of 4  — airsideacheckpointexpansion1.jpg
Tampa International Airport's expanded security screening checkpoint at Airside A is open for travelers. The airside, which opened in 1995, was designed and built before TSA was established.
Tampa International Airport / Courtesy

“The expansion of the airside checkpoints allows us space to add new technology that improves both security and efficiency," Skinner said.

The airside, which opened in 1995, was designed and built before TSA was established.

Smitha Radhakrishnan, the airport's executive vice president of planning & development and maintenance, said the upgrade is an investment to keep the passenger journey seamless and stress-free.

“Like the security screening area expansion at Airside E, we took great care to design a space that was open, well-lit, uses the latest technology and creates a welcoming environment for our travelers as they make their way through our airport," Radhakrishnan said.

Meleah Lyden
