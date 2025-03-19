'The Grouper' shuttle can whisk travelers from the Pinellas airport to Clearwater Beach

It's that time of year again —Spring Break — when people flock to Florida to enjoy the beaches the Sunshine State has to offer.

If you're a traveler coming into St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, there's an option that can get you anywhere on Clearwater Beach.

It's a shuttle service dubbed "The Grouper."

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority launched the on-demand shuttle service in February connecting the airport to Clearwater Beach, including Sand Key hotels, Sheraton and Marriott.

The Grouper has professional drivers who can handle up to nine passengers, luggage and wheelchairs. It will also book taxis at the same rates when shuttles are fully booked, PSTA said.



How much does it cost?

According to a news release, it costs $8 for one person, but it's $4 if you're 65 and older.

For a group of two to four people, it's $20, and for five to eight people, it's $30. This is less than some other ride options where at peak times, a one-way trip can top $115.

Flexible pickup and drop-off locations

If you're at the airport, find the shuttle marked with the Grouper logo in the ground transportation lot near the west exit of the baggage claim. If you have a departing flight, the Grouper drops you at the terminal entrance between Ticketing A and B.

The service is available throughout Clearwater Beach, plus the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and Clearwater Beach Marriott Resort on Sand Key, according to the news release.



How to book a ride

Trips can be reserved online or through the Grouper app on iPhone or Android. You can request a ride on demand or schedule it up to two months in advance. If a flight is delayed, you can cancel and rebook with no fees or hassle.

Once you book a ride, you'll receive a confirmation text with details like the vehicle type and license plate number. You'll also get text updates as your ride gets closer.

To learn more, click here.