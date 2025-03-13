New funding will keep Tampa's streetcar free for passengers, officials say

Tampa's streetcars will continue to be free to riders through the month of June.

On Thursday, Tampa's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board approved money to keep fares free for TECO Line Streetcar riders through the 2025 fiscal year.

The service has been free to riders since 2018 due to an annual $700,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, according to a release.

However, that grant did not continue into this fisal year. So, to keep it free for passengers, money has been allocated by the CRA's Community Advisory Communities. This includes $234,000 from the Ybor City CRA, $233,000 from the Channel District CRA and $233,000 from the Downtown CRA.

CRA Board Member Alan Clendenin made the motion to approve the funding and said the streetcar has been a successful program.

"People spend way too much money on transportation," Clendenin said. "If we can eliminate the need to have a car payment, car maintenance and a car insurance payment, they can start affording housing; they can afford to live. This is the future of Tampa."

The funding was approved 6-1, with Councilmember and CRA Board Member Charlie Miranda being the lone dissenter.

During the meeting, Miranda expressed financial concerns about keeping the streetcar free to the public. He alluded to the Trump administration's focus on cuts throughout the government.

"Sooner or later, this government, like all governments from what I see coming from Washington to Tallahassee, is not going to be able to throw money around," Miranda said.

According to the city, the TECO Line Streetcar set an annual ridership record in the 2024 fiscal year with 1,330,932 trips taken. This is despite multiple days without service due to the hurricanes.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the streetcar isn't only for tourists exploring the city — it's also valuable for residents.

"Keeping it fare-free can enhance the accessibility and mobility of our community," Castor said.

However, during the meeting, officials said again that this funding is a temporary solution.

"This is a short-term measure. There's a long-term gameplan for viability and funding and to be able to have this," Clendenin said. "We're going to have to look at more creative ways to do these things as we move forward."