© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Limited Apalachicola Bay oyster season may come in January

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
FILE- In this April 2, 2015, file photo, John Stokes, center, culls Apalachicola oysters while his two sons Ryan, left, and Wesley Stokes tong oysters from the bottom of Apalachicola Bay. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
Mark Wallheiser/AP
/
FR171224 AP
FILE- In this April 2, 2015, file photo, John Stokes, center, culls Apalachicola oysters while his two sons Ryan, left, and Wesley Stokes tong oysters from the bottom of Apalachicola Bay. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

During their meeting Thursday, commissioners agreed to open a limited 94-acre harvesting area to any fisher that qualifies.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is moving forward with partially reopening the Apalachicola Bay for wild Oyster harvesting. The plan is a 60-day season as early as January.

The proposed season is the first since officials closed the bay to wild harvesting five years ago following the collapse in the area's oyster population. During their meeting Thursday, commissioners agreed to open a limited 94-acre harvesting area to any fisher that qualifies.

Wayne Williams is president of the Seafood Work and Waterman's Association. He's happy commissioners aren't going with an opening option that would have allowed just 10 commercial harvesters.

"The bad thing about limited entry is that that's once you open that door, it's hard and impossible to close. We need to be able to continue to get more and more harvesters as those resources get better over time, because it does create a huge network of jobs and a huge economic output. And it's very important to the culture of our community," he said.

Opponents of the plan worry the opening is coming too soon and that allowing wild harvesting now could lead to a backslide in improvements the bay's oyster population has made.

The commission's staff will continue to iron the details with a final vote scheduled for November.

 

Copyright 2025 WFSU

Tags
Environment OystersApalachicola Bay
Tristan Wood
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe