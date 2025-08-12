Two Florida panther kittens killed in Collier County, making it 12 deaths this year

Two Florida panther kittens were reported killed in Collier County, bringing the number of panthers killed to 12 this year, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Monday.

The remains of the 3½-month-old female siblings were found Sunday on Davis Boulevard, said FWC officials, who believe both died following a vehicle collision.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers, said FWC officials, who encourage motorists to slow down and observe posted speed limits, especially in panther zones in place in several counties across South Florida where the cats are known to cross.

"It breaks my heart to learn that Florida has lost two more panthers, female kittens who should've been allowed to survive, have kittens of their own and expand our sole, struggling population," Jason Totoiu, a Winter Haven-based attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, told WLRN in a statement.

"These wildlife deaths can be reduced if state lawmakers invest in wildlife crossings that give panthers a better chance at survival. I hope the kittens' tragic deaths are a wake-up call to finally act," he added.

Florida panthers are native to the state, with the majority living south of Lake Okeechobee. The panthers are listed as an endangered species under the federal Endangered Species Act. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the population, according to FWC officials.

FWC officials ask anyone who spots an injured, sick or dead panther to report it by calling 888-404-FWCC (3922).

To learn more about Florida panthers and the FWC's work to conserve the species, visit MyFWC.com/Panther.

