Airports across the Tampa Bay area ask passengers to plan ahead for a busy travel week

Airport officials across the Tampa Bay region urge travelers to be ready for parking issues and longer TSA lines during Thanksgiving week.

Tampa International Airport is expecting about 80,000 passengers a day, with 924,000 total passengers between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1.

Smaller regional airports in the Tampa Bay area are bracing for similar holiday surges.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is expecting over 33,000 departing passengers between Nov. 24 - Dec. 1. They have 60 more flights than last year’s Thanksgiving week.

Michele Routh is the Public Relations Director for the airport. She said passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before takeoff to find parking and get through security.

"We really do hope that it doesn't happen where anybody comes here to park and can't find a parking space and miss their flight," Routh said.

The airport has limited parking with about 3,200 parking spots across all lots. Routh advised passengers to catch a ride to the airport, since parking is expected to fill by late Wednesday.

"We have limited parking options available at the airport; you're not allowed to park in short-term (lots) overnight," Routh said.

Routh added the busiest days for travel are the Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving, so make sure to plan ahead.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport expects 20,000 passengers a day from Nov. 24 - 30.

Peak travel days are projected for Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Saturday and Sunday after.

Mark Stuckey is the Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff for the airport. He shared a few tips for passengers to have a smooth travel experience.

“Arrive at least two hours to your departure, always check with your airline prior to coming out,” said Stuckey. “Check the TSA website to make sure you're familiar with what items are allowed through the screening checkpoint.”

Stuckey adds passengers should account for parking delays.

“We ask our customers to provide themselves a little extra time,” said Stuckey. “They may be directed to an overflow lot and shuttled to the terminal building.”

If you are picking up a loved one at Sarasota-Bradenton International, they ask you to use the cell phone waiting lot. There you can see when flights are arriving and wait for passengers to notify you when they land.

What travelers should know

Across all airports officials recommend:

Arriving at least two hours before take off, especially if you are checking a bag.

Check parking availability on the airport’s website before leaving home.

Consider rideshare or drop-off options.

Prepare for longer TSA lines.

Check TSA guidelines before packing.

Allow extra time for traffic heading to the airport.

Both PIE and SRQ are working with airlines and TSA to manage the influx and keep operations flowing as smoothly as possible.