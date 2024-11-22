Flying for Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

If you’re flying this Sunday, pack your patience.

Around 80,000 flyers will make their way through Tampa International Airport every day for the coming Thanksgiving holiday week.

Spokesperson Emily Nipps said Sunday will see the most traffic, while the slowest time will be on Thanksgiving Day.

She said travelers should plan ahead of time and arrive at the airport early.

"It takes a little bit longer to find that parking space or might take a little bit longer to get through the lines or even things like getting coffee are gonna take a little bit longer,” Nipps said. “So we just ask people to be patient. Get here early. Give yourself plenty of time."

Unlike the Christmas season, much of the traveling around Thanksgiving is concentrated in one week, Nipps said.

“Thanksgiving tends to be a time when people who aren't used to traveling all year, maybe this might be the one time that they travel all year,” she said. “Not only are there more people, but there's a lot of inexperienced travelers that come to the airport.”

Nationwide, around 80 million people are expected to travel, whether that’s flying, driving or cruising, for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA .

About 6 million of those travelers will be going by plane, which is a 2% increase from last year.

The chaos is expected to last until early January.

Here are some other tips Nipps offered if you’re flying this November and December.

She recommends you book parking online rather than scouring the lots for a spot. You can make a reservation by going to the airport’s website and setting an arrival and departure time. The ninth floor of the Short Term Parking Garage is still shut down due to damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

If you’re craving some food or even a drink, Nipps said you should order online through Uber Eats . You can also log into TPAtoGo.com or scan QR codes in the airport to place an order. You can also order through some of the restaurants’ specific mobile apps, such as Starbucks.

Nipps said the short term parking garage is typically used by loved ones picking up visitors. Instead, she recommends using the Cellphone Waiting Lot as you wait for your guests to arrive. When it’s time to be dropped off or picked up, Nipps said you should opt for the Blue Express Curbsides. This is also where drivers from a rideshare app can pick up travelers. The Red Express Curbside is under construction but travelers in that area can be picked up by their drivers outside baggage claim.

Nipps said flyers should also make sure they’re abiding by airport or airline guidelines to make the security and check-in process smoother. She said bringing a weapon to the airport could seriously slow down your travel and even lead to a fine. “Always check your pockets and your carry-on luggage to make sure you don't have any weapons or sharp objects,” she said. She said travelers shouldn’t bring pets to the airport, unless they are traveling or if they’re a service animal. If a pet is flying, Nipps said they need to be in a carrier.

If you’re bringing large gifts that are bigger than a carry-on bag, Nipps said you might have to check the item. She recommends checking guidelines at individual airlines for specific measurements.

Nipps said the airport has already prepared to ensure they can handle all the guests coming in.

“It's making sure we have enough baristas. We have enough people serving drinks,” she said. "We have enough people in guest experience that are able to give people directions. We have enough of our janitorial staff.”

Barring any weather issues, Nipps said she’s expecting a smooth week.

“We make sure our signage is working correctly,” she said. “We make sure that we're communicating as clearly as we can because again, we'll see a lot of people that are not used to traveling this Thanksgiving period.”