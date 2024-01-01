Camila Gomez

FBI profiler. Criminal defense attorney. Pediatric surgeon.

When I was a kid, I had no shortage of dream professions, but I also certainly didn’t lack ambition.

It wasn’t until I was 13 and I moved to a different country that I fell in love with writing.

In the moments when I felt the most alone, a pen and paper (and my notes app) were my closest friends.

Once I graduated high school in Tampa, I sought to tell others’ stories.

I joined The Oracle, USF’s student-run newspaper on the Tampa campus, where I am now Editor in Chief.

I am also double majoring in Political Science and Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast News.

At WUSF, I hope to expand my bubble outside the university area and tell stories through different mediums.