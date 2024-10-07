The Clearwater Marine Aquarium plans recovery from Hurricane Helene damage

The manatees, Yeti and Zamboni, had only spent two months in their new home at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium before they had to relocate after Hurricane Helene.

The two were the first residents of the aquarium’s rehabilitation center this summer. But they've been moved back temporarily to ZooTampa.

Vice president of zoological care Kelly Martin said the aquarium saw four feet of flooding, submerging the filtration system needed for the manatees’ home.

Martin said the hurricane caused enough damage that they have to close up for now.

“I don't have an exact number, but I can tell you the last I heard were in the millions,” she said. “We're probably closer to $2 millions worth of damage.”

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media This photo of Yeti and Zamboni was taken at the opening of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's manatee rehabilitation facility. The animals have been temporarily relocated to ZooTampa due to Hurricane Helene.

All the animals housed at the aquarium are safe, but Yeti and Zamboni, as well as seven sea turtles, were moved elsewhere in the days after the storm.

Martin was part of the ride-out crew that stayed overnight at the aquarium to address any immediate issues.

She said the damage was done in just 45 minutes.

“We watched the water as it came in,” Martin said “We tried to move supplies as fast as possible and when it became unsafe, we moved to the highest floor of our building and that floor is over 26 feet up above the seawall and we rode out the storm there.”

Along with fixing the filters, Martin said the drywall of the building and other life-support systems will need to be repaired.

Crews are already on site to address mold mitigation and cleanup from the hurricane, she said.

But some systems might need a complete overhaul, such as in the case of the filters for the manatees and the sea turtles.

Martin said that filtration is imperative as it keeps the water the animals live in clean, making sure they’re not exposed to their own waste.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium / Courtesy The Clearwater Marine Aquarium's ride-out crew stayed on site during Hurricane Helene to ensure the animals' safety.

Though there is no set reopening date for the aquarium, Martin said it might happen as soon as this week.

But guests should prepare themselves to see the damage.

“We want to make sure that if we're bringing our guests back into the aquarium that they understand what they're coming to see,” she said. “It is a little different and it's a bit eye-opening, but we more importantly want to make sure our guests are safe.”

As the aquarium gets ready to reopen, their rescue teams will still be able to help marine life.

The aquarium is part of a larger group called the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, so they will be able to transport animals to other facilities if needed.

Their closest inland partner is ZooTampa. But if they reach capacity, Martin said SeaWorld Orlando is another option.

Martin added that seeing the damage to the rehabilitation center, which opened just last month, has been upsetting.

“We've been talking about bringing manatees to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for a decade, if not more,” she said. “To see that finally come through to fruition and understand that everything that we worked so hard for had just been taken away…I just can't describe that other than heartbreaking.”

But the aquarium isn’t alone.

The community has donated over $100,000 as of Friday to help them rebuild.

Martin said seeing the outpouring of support has left her speechless.

“I get a little choked up when we talk about this,” she said. “I don't think we could have done this without them. You know, it's overwhelming. It's inspiring. There’s just no words.”

Martin said both Yeti and Zamboni have adjusted well to the move, and while she can’t predict when the manatees will return to the aquarium, she promises they will.

“We want to do what's best for the animals and we're happy for them,” Martin said. “But we know for the future we will rebuild.”

You can donate to the aquarium's Hurricane Helene recovery fund here.

