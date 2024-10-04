© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hear the stories of these residents who are trying to rebuild their lives after Helene

WUSF | By Octavio Jones
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Two people hugging each other with debris and furniture in the background.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF
Cindy Boone, left, hugs her cousin Carol Judy in the Aripeka community where Judy lost her home after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.

We talked to residents of Aripeka and Hernando Beach who shared their experiences after Helene ripped through their communities and destroyed their homes.

Just days after Hurricane Helene devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast, the most severe impacts were felt in Pinellas County and the Nature Coast region, which encompasses Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties.

Coastal towns such as Cedar Key, Steinhatchee, Keaton Beach, Spring Warrior Fish Camp, and Horseshoe Beach experienced nearly 20 feet of storm surge, destroying nearly everything in their path and resulting in tragic loss of life for those who didn’t evacuate in time.

YOUR VOICES: What did you experience during and after Helene? Tell us

Further south, the coastal towns of western Pasco and Hernando counties — including Tarpon Springs, Hudson, Palm Harbor, Aripeka, and Hernando Beach — also bore the brunt of the storm. Despite warnings, few anticipated the extent of the storm surge, which flooded homes and displaced thousands of families.

Even though Hurricane Helene has long passed, her impact continues to resonate with full-time residents and snowbirds hoping to enjoy the fall and winter in paradise. Many now face the daunting task of recovering and rebuilding their lives.

Octavio Jones, a visual journalist and frequent contributor to WUSF, shares the stories of those affected.

Matthew and Marline Ritzenthaler
Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene.
Woman with glasses on her head looking off into the distance

Marline Ritzenthaler and her husband, residents of Hernando Beach, were displaced by the storm surge and are now temporarily living in a nearby hotel with their pet chihuahuas. Marline said they tried to protect their house the best they could, and "prayed and hoped for the best."

 

A person in an electric wheelchair outside her home surrounded by furniture and trash bags. The garage door is open, and the garage is full of more belongings.
1 of 4  — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler
Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
Twelve plates with photos of chihuahuas displayed on a shelf hanging from a wall.
2 of 4  — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler
Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew, owned eight chihuahuas in their Hernando Beach home over the years. Two that are 17 years old are still living.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A person in an electric wheelchair outside her home with belongings next to her. To her right is an open garage door, and the garage is full of more belongings.
3 of 4  — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler
Marlene Ritzenhaler of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A person in an electric wheelchair is in the driveway of her home surrounded by furniture, baskets and belongings.
4 of 4  — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler
Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community.
Octavio Jones / WUSF

Derek Anderson
Derek Anderson walks through a house in Aripeka that faces demolition
A person in a black t-shirt and olive green baseball cap stands in front of the entrance of a home with a drink in his hand.

Derek Anderson and his wife, Jessica, reside in the tranquil enclave of Aripeka, where they had just renovated their Airbnb, “The Little White House.” Anderson takes us on a tour of a house that was severely flooded. He said they recently spent $70,000 to remodel it and list it on Airbnb. "It took the appliances and completely turned them upside down," Anderson said. 

A person leaning over to pick up furniture in a bedroom.
1 of 5  — Helene Aripeka Jessica Anderson.JPG
Jessica Anderson surveys a home that sustained flood water damage in Aripeka after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A person standing in a bathroom with a phone in his hand.
2 of 5  — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka 04.JPG
Derek Anderson surveys a home that sustained flood water damage in Aripeka after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A hand held up against a blue wooden wall.
3 of 5  — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka 03.JPG
Derek Anderson of Aripeka shows the height of where a home was flooded after Hurricane Helene Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
Furniture and belongings inside of a home.
4 of 5  — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka.JPG
A home in Aripeka that was flooded after Hurricane Helene.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A table and wooden cabinet with belongings on top of it.
5 of 5  — Helene Derek Anderson Home Aripeka 2.JPG
A home in Aripeka where it was flooded after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF

Carol Judy
Carol Judy, right, at her Aripeka house with her cousin, Cindy Moore.
Carol Judy, right, with her cousin Cindy Moore in front of Judy's home in Aripeka, which sustained flood water damage from Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.

Carol Judy, a fourth-generation Floridian, lives in her grandparents’ house, one of the first homes built in Aripeka. Judy describes how she, her husband, other family members, and their cats escaped the house and climbed on the roof for 6 1/2 hours with "70 to 80 plus winds blowing us around and bands of rain coming around and just beating  down on us." 

A person wearing glasses and a white, teal, and green t-shirt sitting down outside. In the background are furniture and belongings.
1 of 3  — Helene Hernando Carol Judy.JPG
Carol Judy in front of her home in Aripeka, which sustained flood water damage from Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
Furniture piled in front of a home.
2 of 3  — Helene Hernando Carol Judy Furniture.JPG
Furniture in front of Carol Judy's home in Aripeka, which sustained flood water damage from Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
Two people hugging each other with debris and furniture in the background.
3 of 3  — Helene Hernando Aripeka Cindy Boone and Carol Judy.JPG
Cindy Boone, left, hugs her cousin Carol Judy in the Aripeka community where Judy lost her home after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF

Carmen Gruber
Carmen Gruber lives in Auburndale but is in Aripeka 3-4 days out of the week.
A person in a yellow sleeveless shirt standing outside in front of a home.

Gruber lives in Auburndale and returns to Aripeka three to four times a week. She came back to Pine Island to survey the damage. "It still hasn't sunk in. This doesn't look my house," she said. "The island is just so different. It's just not real to me yet."

A person in a yellow sleeveless shirt standing outside in front of a home.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF
Carol Gruber poses for a portrait at her home in the Aripeka community, where the first floor of her home was flooded after Hurricane Helene.
Lisa Hale and Joe Sadowski
Lisa Hale's family has lived in Aripeka since the 1800s.
A person in a ponytail and a light blue shirt looking off into the distance.

Hale's grandparents built the house in 1970, and her family has been in Aripeka — an old fishing village — since the 1800s and helped build the community. The same families have been there since the 1800s, and she shares a story of how her uncle was Babe Ruth's fishing guide.

A person in a ponytail and a light blue t-shirt, and a person in a black t-shirt and black cap, stand outside with trees in the background.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF
Lisa Hale and her husband Joe Sadowski of Aripeka pose for a portrait in front of their home after Hurricane Helene severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024.

Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane HelenePasco CountyHernando County
Octavio Jones
I’m Octavio Jones, a frequent contributor to WUSF, and native of Washington D.C. I’ve also spent an extensive time of my life in North Carolina.
See stories by Octavio Jones
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now