Hear the stories of these residents who are trying to rebuild their lives after Helene

Just days after Hurricane Helene devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast, the most severe impacts were felt in Pinellas County and the Nature Coast region, which encompasses Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties.

Coastal towns such as Cedar Key, Steinhatchee, Keaton Beach, Spring Warrior Fish Camp, and Horseshoe Beach experienced nearly 20 feet of storm surge, destroying nearly everything in their path and resulting in tragic loss of life for those who didn’t evacuate in time.

YOUR VOICES: What did you experience during and after Helene? Tell us

Further south, the coastal towns of western Pasco and Hernando counties — including Tarpon Springs, Hudson, Palm Harbor, Aripeka, and Hernando Beach — also bore the brunt of the storm. Despite warnings, few anticipated the extent of the storm surge, which flooded homes and displaced thousands of families.

Even though Hurricane Helene has long passed, her impact continues to resonate with full-time residents and snowbirds hoping to enjoy the fall and winter in paradise. Many now face the daunting task of recovering and rebuilding their lives.

Octavio Jones, a visual journalist and frequent contributor to WUSF, shares the stories of those affected.

Matthew and Marline Ritzenthaler Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene. Listen • 3:46

Marline Ritzenthaler and her husband, residents of Hernando Beach, were displaced by the storm surge and are now temporarily living in a nearby hotel with their pet chihuahuas. Marline said they tried to protect their house the best they could, and "prayed and hoped for the best."

1 of 4 — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community. Octavio Jones / WUSF 2 of 4 — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew, owned eight chihuahuas in their Hernando Beach home over the years. Two that are 17 years old are still living. Octavio Jones / WUSF 3 of 4 — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler Marlene Ritzenhaler of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community. Octavio Jones / WUSF 4 of 4 — Helene Hernando Aripeka Marlene Ritzenhaler Marlene Ritzenhaler and her husband Matthew of Hernando Beach are hoping to recover after the cleanup and salvaging their belongings after Hurricane Helene flooded homes in their community. Octavio Jones / WUSF

Derek Anderson Derek Anderson walks through a house in Aripeka that faces demolition Listen • 3:40

Derek Anderson and his wife, Jessica, reside in the tranquil enclave of Aripeka, where they had just renovated their Airbnb, “The Little White House.” Anderson takes us on a tour of a house that was severely flooded. He said they recently spent $70,000 to remodel it and list it on Airbnb. "It took the appliances and completely turned them upside down," Anderson said.

1 of 5 — Helene Aripeka Jessica Anderson.JPG Jessica Anderson surveys a home that sustained flood water damage in Aripeka after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF 2 of 5 — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka 04.JPG Derek Anderson surveys a home that sustained flood water damage in Aripeka after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF 3 of 5 — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka 03.JPG Derek Anderson of Aripeka shows the height of where a home was flooded after Hurricane Helene Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF 4 of 5 — Helene Derek Anderson Aripeka.JPG A home in Aripeka that was flooded after Hurricane Helene. Octavio Jones / WUSF 5 of 5 — Helene Derek Anderson Home Aripeka 2.JPG A home in Aripeka where it was flooded after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF

Carol Judy Carol Judy, right, at her Aripeka house with her cousin, Cindy Moore. Listen • 4:05

Carol Judy, a fourth-generation Floridian, lives in her grandparents’ house, one of the first homes built in Aripeka. Judy describes how she, her husband, other family members, and their cats escaped the house and climbed on the roof for 6 1/2 hours with "70 to 80 plus winds blowing us around and bands of rain coming around and just beating down on us."

1 of 3 — Helene Hernando Carol Judy.JPG Carol Judy in front of her home in Aripeka, which sustained flood water damage from Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF 2 of 3 — Helene Hernando Carol Judy Furniture.JPG Furniture in front of Carol Judy's home in Aripeka, which sustained flood water damage from Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF 3 of 3 — Helene Hernando Aripeka Cindy Boone and Carol Judy.JPG Cindy Boone, left, hugs her cousin Carol Judy in the Aripeka community where Judy lost her home after Hurricane Helene, severely impacting their way of life on Oct. 2, 2024. Octavio Jones / WUSF

Carmen Gruber Carmen Gruber lives in Auburndale but is in Aripeka 3-4 days out of the week. Listen • 3:17

Gruber lives in Auburndale and returns to Aripeka three to four times a week. She came back to Pine Island to survey the damage. "It still hasn't sunk in. This doesn't look my house," she said. "The island is just so different. It's just not real to me yet."

Octavio Jones / WUSF Carol Gruber poses for a portrait at her home in the Aripeka community, where the first floor of her home was flooded after Hurricane Helene.

Lisa Hale and Joe Sadowski Lisa Hale's family has lived in Aripeka since the 1800s. Listen • 2:12

Hale's grandparents built the house in 1970, and her family has been in Aripeka — an old fishing village — since the 1800s and helped build the community. The same families have been there since the 1800s, and she shares a story of how her uncle was Babe Ruth's fishing guide.