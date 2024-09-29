Hurricane Helene: What did you experience?

Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage across the greater Tampa Bay region, and particularly along Florida's west coast.

Communities experienced record storm surge that flooded homes, and closed roads and access to parts of the region — particularly along the Pinellas County beaches.

What was your experience? Did you, or any friends or family members, suffer significant damage? And do you have any takeaways if the region is threatened by another storm?

We'd like to tell your story, and share the impact Helene had on you. Fill out the form below, and a reporter may contact you.

And if you or anyone you know is in need of assistance, or you would like to help those in need, here's a list of resources.