WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Hurricane Helene: What did you experience?
As so many residents across the greater Tampa Bay region were devastated by Hurricane Helene, WUSF would like to share your experience.
Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage across the greater Tampa Bay region, and particularly along Florida's west coast.
Communities experienced record storm surge that flooded homes, and closed roads and access to parts of the region — particularly along the Pinellas County beaches.
What was your experience? Did you, or any friends or family members, suffer significant damage? And do you have any takeaways if the region is threatened by another storm?
We'd like to tell your story, and share the impact Helene had on you. Fill out the form below, and a reporter may contact you.
And if you or anyone you know is in need of assistance, or you would like to help those in need, here's a list of resources.