© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hurricane Helene: What did you experience?

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 29, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT
An image of a large, white swirling hurricane in the gulf.
AP
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:51 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

As so many residents across the greater Tampa Bay region were devastated by Hurricane Helene, WUSF would like to share your experience.

Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage across the greater Tampa Bay region, and particularly along Florida's west coast.

Communities experienced record storm surge that flooded homes, and closed roads and access to parts of the region — particularly along the Pinellas County beaches.

What was your experience? Did you, or any friends or family members, suffer significant damage? And do you have any takeaways if the region is threatened by another storm?

We'd like to tell your story, and share the impact Helene had on you. Fill out the form below, and a reporter may contact you.

And if you or anyone you know is in need of assistance, or you would like to help those in need, here's a list of resources.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane HeleneAmerica Amplified
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now