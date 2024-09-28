Photos of Hurricane Helene recovery are early signs of the difficult road ahead in Tampa Bay region
Road crews clearing tons of sand and people pulling debris from homes and businesses are just a few examples from Helene's aftermath.
Painful sign of the destruction of Hurricane Helene continued to appear across the greater Tampa Bay region. Roads are starting to be cleared, and cleanup is underway for those able to reach their homes and businesses. Here are some of those stories.
Gulfport merchant cleans up
Stacks of sandbags couldn't hold back the storm surge at Zaiya Artizen Market in Gulfport. MJ Hodges and her mother Jill Rice spent Friday surveying damage to the Beach Boulevard shop they call 'the coolest little hippie beach store.'
Road crews dig out sand-filled roads
All along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, crews continued to clear roads where tons and tons of sand covered the roads. In Pinellas County on Saturday afternoon, most of the more than 10-mile long Gulf Boulevard was safe enough to allow residents to return. In Sarasota, the city announced it was opening up access to St. Armand's Circle and several Keys. In all cases, only people with Re-Entry permits are being admitted.
Conditions along St. Armands as of 10:30 a.m., Sept. 28. Reminder: Residents and business owners are required to show proper ID. Law Enforcement is limiting access to the area.#HurricaneHelene #SRQCounty pic.twitter.com/JcDXpmMRhT— Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) September 28, 2024
Entering into the Sunset Beach neighborhood on Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/qKfNkHeEhm— Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) September 28, 2024
St. Petersburg homes, marinas show lingering damage
Neighborhoods like Shore Acres continue to deal with standing water. And the city's waterfront marinas face a daunting cleanup.
Davis Islands residents assess floods and fire damage
Homes old and new in Tampa's Davis Islands saw some of the worst flooding many residents recall. The floods triggered at least one fire that hollowed out one home.