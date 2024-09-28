© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Photos of Hurricane Helene recovery are early signs of the difficult road ahead in Tampa Bay region

WUSF | By Mary Shedden
Published September 28, 2024 at 7:16 PM EDT
two women hug as they stand in front of their business damaged by flood waters
Mike Carlson
/
AP
MJ Hodges, left, and her mother Jill Rice look at the damage caused to their store from the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport.

Road crews clearing tons of sand and people pulling debris from homes and businesses are just a few examples from Helene's aftermath.

Painful sign of the destruction of Hurricane Helene continued to appear across the greater Tampa Bay region. Roads are starting to be cleared, and cleanup is underway for those able to reach their homes and businesses. Here are some of those stories.

Gulfport merchant cleans up

Stacks of sandbags couldn't hold back the storm surge at Zaiya Artizen Market in Gulfport. MJ Hodges and her mother Jill Rice spent Friday surveying damage to the Beach Boulevard shop they call 'the coolest little hippie beach store.'

woman stands inside a store she owns that is destroyed by flood waters
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding from Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport.

Road crews dig out sand-filled roads

All along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, crews continued to clear roads where tons and tons of sand covered the roads. In Pinellas County on Saturday afternoon, most of the more than 10-mile long Gulf Boulevard was safe enough to allow residents to return. In Sarasota, the city announced it was opening up access to St. Armand's Circle and several Keys. In all cases, only people with Re-Entry permits are being admitted.

bulldozer and dump truck clearing sand from road
Florida Department of Transportation
It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before parts Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads, including this intersection of Gulf Boulevard and the Pinellas Bayway in St. Pete Beach.
bulldozer and dump truck clear sand from a road
City of Sarasota
It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before some Sarasota roads were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads, including this one on Lido Key.
A bulldozer driving down a street covered in sands
City of Treasure Island
It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before parts Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads.

St. Petersburg homes, marinas show lingering damage

Neighborhoods like Shore Acres continue to deal with standing water. And the city's waterfront marinas face a daunting cleanup.

two men walking in calf-high water on a flooded street
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg.
Boats sit partially submerged in water after Hurricane Helene
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Boats sit partially submerged after Hurricane Helene on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in St. Petersburg.

Davis Islands residents assess floods and fire damage

Homes old and new in Tampa's Davis Islands saw some of the worst flooding many residents recall. The floods triggered at least one fire that hollowed out one home.

woman and man stand on the sidewalk in front of their house with a pile of soaking wet debris
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Ellie Moss, right, along with family and friends cleans contents of her home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Islands Saturday in Tampa.

pile of soaking wet furniture on curb in front of house
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Islands Saturday in Tampa.
The remains of a home that caught on fire
Mike Carlson
/
AP
The remains of a home on Davis Islands in Tampa. It burned during Hurricane Helene.
Weather Hurricane Helene2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
