Photos of Hurricane Helene recovery are early signs of the difficult road ahead in Tampa Bay region

Painful sign of the destruction of Hurricane Helene continued to appear across the greater Tampa Bay region. Roads are starting to be cleared, and cleanup is underway for those able to reach their homes and businesses. Here are some of those stories.



Gulfport merchant cleans up

Stacks of sandbags couldn't hold back the storm surge at Zaiya Artizen Market in Gulfport. MJ Hodges and her mother Jill Rice spent Friday surveying damage to the Beach Boulevard shop they call 'the coolest little hippie beach store.'

Mike Carlson / AP Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding from Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport.

Road crews dig out sand-filled roads

All along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, crews continued to clear roads where tons and tons of sand covered the roads. In Pinellas County on Saturday afternoon, most of the more than 10-mile long Gulf Boulevard was safe enough to allow residents to return. In Sarasota, the city announced it was opening up access to St. Armand's Circle and several Keys. In all cases, only people with Re-Entry permits are being admitted.

Florida Department of Transportation It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before parts Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads, including this intersection of Gulf Boulevard and the Pinellas Bayway in St. Pete Beach.

City of Sarasota It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before some Sarasota roads were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads, including this one on Lido Key.

City of Treasure Island It took nearly two days after Hurricane Helene before parts Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island were accessible. Crews worked around the clock clearing the roads.

Conditions along St. Armands as of 10:30 a.m., Sept. 28. Reminder: Residents and business owners are required to show proper ID. Law Enforcement is limiting access to the area.#HurricaneHelene #SRQCounty pic.twitter.com/JcDXpmMRhT — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) September 28, 2024

Entering into the Sunset Beach neighborhood on Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/qKfNkHeEhm — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) September 28, 2024

St. Petersburg homes, marinas show lingering damage

Neighborhoods like Shore Acres continue to deal with standing water. And the city's waterfront marinas face a daunting cleanup.

Mike Carlson / AP Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg.

Mike Carlson / AP Boats sit partially submerged after Hurricane Helene on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in St. Petersburg.

Davis Islands residents assess floods and fire damage

Homes old and new in Tampa's Davis Islands saw some of the worst flooding many residents recall. The floods triggered at least one fire that hollowed out one home.

Mike Carlson / AP Ellie Moss, right, along with family and friends cleans contents of her home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Islands Saturday in Tampa.

Mike Carlson / AP Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Islands Saturday in Tampa.