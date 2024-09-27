© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

'It's never been this bad.' How Helene devastated Pinellas County beaches

WUSF | By Stephanie Colombini
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:24 PM EDT
man stands in street holding his arm up to his chest, where water rose to during Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Andrew Swan, 31, rode out the storm on Madeira Beach watching over a friend’s house. He said the water rushed in the house last night up to his chest and he spent the night sleeping on a kitchen counter with his legs over the stove.

People who chose to ride out Helene along Pinellas beaches described the fear they felt as water rushed through their streets and into their homes. It could take a long time for the barrier islands to recover.

Andrew Swan didn’t think things would be this bad.

The St. Petersburg resident was watching a friend’s house in Madeira Beach and chose not to evacuate for Hurricane Helene. Forecasters warned the area could get up to eight feet of storm surge. But Swan thought the house might only get a few inches.

Then the water started pouring in.

"It started getting higher and higher, and I started taking all this important paperwork and tried to get it as high as I could, and eventually [the water] got chest-deep," he said.

It's going to be a long road to recovery for Pinellas County's barrier islands after storm surge from Hurricane Helene devastated coastal communities.

Live Blog: Hurricane Helene Updates

Damage on Madeira Beach after Hurricane Helene
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Storm surge from Hurricane Helene devastated Pinellas County beach communities like Madeira Beach, said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. Dangerous amounts of sand and debris made roadways "impassable" in the immediate aftermath.

Once the storm hit late Thursday, Swan, 31, spent the night alone with his thoughts as he waded through water trying to protect what items in the home he could as Helene raged outside.

"I was thinking about a girl, I was thinking about my parents, I was thinking about life and just what priorities are," he said.

Swan eventually fell asleep on a kitchen counter with his legs draped over the stove, wrapped in whatever towels he hadn’t used to sop up water. When he woke up, he called the woman he’d thought about all night to tell her he was okay, and how much he cared.

Then Swan walked outside to look at the damage.

"I mean everybody is just kind of in shock and just trying to pick up the pieces," he told WUSF the morning after the storm. "I mean nobody really expected it like this."

Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

Damage in Madeira Beach
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Storm surge turned the beaches into "a war zone"

The Tampa Bay region often gets spared from the worst types of hurricane devastation. That made it challenging for emergency officials to convince some folks who felt they'd done okay in previous storms that this time could be different.

And it was.

"I can’t think of a time ever that Pinellas County has experienced the surge that we experienced," said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri during a press conference on Friday, before describing the aftermath along the beaches like a "war zone."

"Astronomical" amounts of sand lined roadways, making some impassable, said Gualtieri.

Debris of all sorts — trees, hotel furniture, boats and electrical equipment — posed hazards everywhere.

As of Friday evening, access to the islands was still off-limits and some beach communities lost access to drinking water because the systems required emergency repairs.

Flood and wind damage was evident throughout the areas surrounding the barrier islands and other flood-prone locations.

Floodwaters pool on the grass outside St. Pete Beach City Hall. An SUV is flipped on its side in the water.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Flooding persisted outside St. Pete Beach City Hall the morning after Hurricane Helene.

A community banding together

That damage made it harder for Jon Yousef and his girlfriend Ann-Louise Abbott to find a ride off St. Pete Beach on Friday after they rode out Helene there in Yousef's second-floor apartment. They were trying to go to a hotel for the night until it was safe to return.

"My car is filled with water, my car is totaled," said Yousef, who had left the vehicle outside the apartment building during the storm. "My whole parking lot, everyone’s car, [water] was up to the hood, up to the windshield."

Cars submerged underwater
Courtesy Jon Yousef
Jon Yousef's car (left) and other vehicles in his apartment building's parking lot were destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Yousef has lived in St. Pete Beach for more than seven years, and said he'd always managed to handle previous storms. So he thought they would be okay hunkering down this time.

But the speed at which the water rose unnerved them, and when the winds picked up, the couple started getting scared. By that point, it was too dangerous for them to leave.

Since they were on the second floor, the storm surge didn't reach their apartment, so they helped others fleeing for safety.

"There were people walking in the middle of the night at its worst," Yousef said. He recalled one man who carried a woman and kept falling into the water.

Another couple came from a nearby neighborhood looking desperate, according to Abbott.

"The lady’s head only stood out of the water and she had her cat on top of her head and I guess her husband was carrying all their stuff," she said.

Yousef, Abbott and their neighbors offered people towels, water, chairs and company during the harrowing event. They spent the night watching the storm submerge cars, blow out power sources and sweep away objects on their street, like the dumpster outside the apartment.

Nobody felt like strangers, they said, just a community helping each other survive.

Man and woman stand on a street corner in St. Pete Beach after Hurricane Helene
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Jon Yousef and Ann-Louise Abbott helped folks who sought refuge after flooding from Hurricane Helene forced them out of their homes. They offered people water, towels and other supplies so they could ride out the storm from their second-story balcony.

Helene's deadly toll

Tragically, not everyone made it out alive after Helene.

The storm has killed more than 50 people in the Southeast as of Saturday afternoon. Nine of those deaths occurred in Pinellas County, all in mandatory evacuation Zone A. The sheriff’s office is still investigating but so far, most victims appear to have drowned.

As she announced the initial wave of confirmed deaths at a Friday press conference, Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins choked up with tears.

"It’s hard," she said. "But we will continue to recover as a community, and we will do everything in our power to continue restoration efforts for our residents."

It's going to take a long time for the area to heal, Perkins said.

"But we're going to do everything to help with that."

Updated: September 28, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
This story was updated to reflect additional deaths reported by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
