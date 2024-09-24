Live updates on Helene

Some school districts have already announced they will be closing schools as expected Hurricane Helene approaches:

Hillsborough: Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The county is reviewing which sites could be used as storm shelters.

Pinellas: Schools and school activities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Activities at sites designated as shelters may be altered.

Sarasota: Schools will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

Manatee: Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pasco: Five schools will be used as emergency shelters, and all after-school activities and events are canceled on Wednesday. Schools will be closed Thursday, and are expected to reopen on Friday, weather permitting.

Hernando: Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Polk: Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Citrus: Schools will be on a scheduled half-day on Wednesday, and will be closed Thursday and Friday. The YMCA before and after school programs will follow this schedule as well.

Charlotte: Schools are closed Thursday and Friday.