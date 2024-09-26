Here's how to track power outages in Florida counties

Helene has intensified to a Category 2 storm as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It's expected to gain strength and still expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region Thursday night. The Tampa Bay area could see tropical storm-force winds in the next few hours.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, 27,999 Floridians are already without power.

Greater Tampa Bay region county-by-county outages



Hillsborough - 1,858

Pinellas - 113

Pasco - 401

Sarasota - 183

Polk - 2,747

Hernando - 133

Manatee - 175

Power Outage USA posts a map showing county-by-county power outage numbers at poweroutage.us/area/state/florida.

Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours online at psc.state.fl.us/ or on on Twitter at @floridapsc.

Florida Power and Light Co. provides service, in part, to these counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands. Residents can also monitor real-time power outages here.

Duke Energy is a primary power provider for the greater Tampa Bay region and Central Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Highlands, Hardee and Hernando counties.

Polk County is also serviced by Lakeland Electric, from Polk City to Highland city, and the Peace River Electric Cooperative, Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative and Tampa Electric Co.(TECO).

To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of Helene, Comcast has opened 52,296 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in areas it serves across Florida in Hurricane Helene’s potential path. The free and public hotspots are open for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit Finder.wifi.xfinity.com.

Monitoring and reporting outages

Power providers ask that residents report any outages they are experiencing.