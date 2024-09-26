© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
HURRICANE HELENE: Live updates from across the greater Tampa Bay region
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Helene is miles away, and parts of the Tampa area are already under water

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 26, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT
Updated September 26, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
A flooded street with stop signs on either side
Clearwater Police Department
/
X
Portions of Clearwater Beach experience minor street flooding ahead of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26, 2024.

The powerful storm will make landfall in the Big Bend area, but it's huge. That means Central Florida will get more than its share of rain, wind and flooding.

While Hurricane Helene aimed for the Panhandle with catastrophic weather, parts of the Tampa Bay region were already experiencing flooding associated with storm surge Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., there were reports of neighborhood flooding in Treasure Island, Gulfport and Shore Acres in Pinellas County. The National Hurricane Center reports additional coastal flooding down to Southwest Florida.

This is with Helene still more than 300 miles southwest of Tampa Bay.

Coastal waters were forecast to rise 5 to 8 feet above normal from Pasco to Charlotte counties. High tide is in the afternoon, so that’s when the storm surge is expected to be the worst.

BLOG: Live updates on Hurricane Helene
 

“The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded,” the hurricane center said.

At 8 a.m., the hurricane center upgraded the storm to Category 2, with 100 mph winds around the center. It’s picking up strength as it moves at 12 mph toward the Big Bend region, where landfall is expected as at least a Category 3 storm.

But this is a WIDE storm. Tropical storm winds extend hundreds of miles from the center. Rain bands with severe weather will cross the state today and Friday. As Helene races north in the Gulf, conditions will quickly deteriorate on the Florida peninsula to the east.

In the Tampa Bay area, expect tropical storm winds by late morning, according to forecasters. That means sustained winds over 40 mph, with much stronger gusts.

Already Thursday morning, an observer in Sand Key reported sustained winds of 45 mph and a gust to 58 mph, according to the hurricane center. These winds will increase throughout the day, and it’s possible hurricane winds over 75 mph could come across coastal spots.

Most of Florida is under a tornado watch through 8 tonight. A tornado warning was already issued on the east side of the state in Indian River and St. Lucie counties, until 9:30 a.m.

This is a fast-moving storm compared to Hurricane Debby, which inundated much of the region in August. So, rainfall amounts around Tampa Bay from Helene will run only 3 to 6 inches, although some pockets could collect 10 inches.

But, even after Helene pulls away, additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected this weekend, the hurricane center said.

On Friday, a frontal boundary is due in Central Florida that will stall over the state and linger for a few days. Amid a southwest flow, numerous scattered storms will develop over the weekend, aided by Helene’s ascent and moisture along the front.

This setup could make it more difficult for the water to quickly drain, the hurricane center said. Additional rainfall also has the potential to increase flooding concerns.
Rick Mayer
