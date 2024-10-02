© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Have a lot of trash after Hurricane Helene? Here's what you need to know about debris removal

WUSF | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:56 PM EDT
storm debris piled up on Treasure Island after Hurricane Helene
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Treasure Island officials warn debris collection could take six months or more to complete.

Counties are starting to collect the massive amounts of debris left in the Tampa Bay region after Hurricane Helene flooded homes and businesses. But not just anything can go.

If you're throwing out a lot of stuff after Hurricane Helene, make sure you sort it properly. Otherwise debris collectors may leave it on the curb when they come by.

"If you have taken all the debris and dumped it into one big pile, unfortunately, we're not going to be able to take it," said Kelly Hammer Levy, director of Pinellas County Public Works.

That's because the federal government has strict rules about what they will reimburse counties for when it comes to "storm-related" debris collection, she explained.

"We have FEMA monitors that are required to follow these debris contractors and make sure every pile is truly storm-related debris before we can take it. So please help us by sorting that material, it'll help us get that debris out of your yard as quickly as possible."

Here's what you need to know:

Furniture, mattresses and construction materials like drywall go in one pile.

Tree branches and plants go in another.

Household appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry machines go in a third pile.

Electronics like televisions or computer monitors don't count. Neither does regular household trash or hazardous materials, like gasoline or chemicals.

You need to dispose these things like you normally would — in your trash receptacle or by dropping them off at county collection sites. If your community picks up items like electronics you can make a separate for them too.

It's also important to keep storm debris items loose — not in bags — and place them curbside, as opposed to on your lawn or in the street.

Graphic outlining what trash is acceptable for storm debris collection.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County created a graphic outlining what you need to know for storm debris removal.

Debris collection in Pinellas County began Wednesday morning, and Hammer Levy said during a press conference that they are prioritizing areas hit hardest by flooding. Folks living inland who got some vegetative debris but minimal damage to their home may be waiting awhile for that to get cleared.

In general, officials warn the process could be lengthy. A Tuesday news release from the City of Treasure Island said competition for contractors and equipment is high due to Hurricane Helene's widespread impact on the Southeast. Collection could take six months or longer, the release said.

But Hammer Levy urged folks not to panic if they see trucks go by without picking up all of their trash. Crews will make multiple passes through neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

The trucks are very large, she noted, so they need space to get down streets. If you're parking on the ride of the road because your driveway is full of debris, you may want to move your vehicle elsewhere on the day your neighborhood is scheduled for collection.

Here's what some Tampa Bay counties and cities are doing

Pinellas County has a map and schedule of its debris removal on this website.

Hillsborough County has a map of its priority areas on this website.

The City of Tampa has a debris clearing map on this website.

The City of St. Petersburg has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

Manatee County has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

The City of Bradenton has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

Sarasota County has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

The City of Sarasota has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

Pasco County has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.

Hernando County has more information on its debris removal plans on this website.
