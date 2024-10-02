Have a lot of trash after Hurricane Helene? Here's what you need to know about debris removal

If you're throwing out a lot of stuff after Hurricane Helene, make sure you sort it properly. Otherwise debris collectors may leave it on the curb when they come by.

"If you have taken all the debris and dumped it into one big pile, unfortunately, we're not going to be able to take it," said Kelly Hammer Levy, director of Pinellas County Public Works.

That's because the federal government has strict rules about what they will reimburse counties for when it comes to "storm-related" debris collection, she explained.

"We have FEMA monitors that are required to follow these debris contractors and make sure every pile is truly storm-related debris before we can take it. So please help us by sorting that material, it'll help us get that debris out of your yard as quickly as possible."

Here's what you need to know:

Furniture, mattresses and construction materials like drywall go in one pile.

Tree branches and plants go in another.

Household appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry machines go in a third pile.

Electronics like televisions or computer monitors don't count. Neither does regular household trash or hazardous materials, like gasoline or chemicals.

You need to dispose these things like you normally would — in your trash receptacle or by dropping them off at county collection sites. If your community picks up items like electronics you can make a separate for them too.

It's also important to keep storm debris items loose — not in bags — and place them curbside, as opposed to on your lawn or in the street.

Hillsborough County Hillsborough County created a graphic outlining what you need to know for storm debris removal.

Debris collection in Pinellas County began Wednesday morning, and Hammer Levy said during a press conference that they are prioritizing areas hit hardest by flooding. Folks living inland who got some vegetative debris but minimal damage to their home may be waiting awhile for that to get cleared.

In general, officials warn the process could be lengthy. A Tuesday news release from the City of Treasure Island said competition for contractors and equipment is high due to Hurricane Helene's widespread impact on the Southeast. Collection could take six months or longer, the release said.

But Hammer Levy urged folks not to panic if they see trucks go by without picking up all of their trash. Crews will make multiple passes through neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

The trucks are very large, she noted, so they need space to get down streets. If you're parking on the ride of the road because your driveway is full of debris, you may want to move your vehicle elsewhere on the day your neighborhood is scheduled for collection.

