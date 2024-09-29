© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents urged to document damage. And separate debris before placing it on the curb

WUSF | By Mary Shedden
Published September 29, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Artist drawing of places and ways to put debris from a storm outside for pickup
Shared from Pinellas County Government
Officials are asking that people separate debris from Hurricane Helene before placing it on the curb. Cities and counties are contracting with companies to get it collected.

Take photos and videos of structural and personal property damage before discarding items. It will be your evidence when you file claims with your insurance adjuster and/or federal agencies.

Damage from Hurricane Helene is everywhere. And it will take some time before it is collected.

That's why officials in Pinellas County and St. Petersburg are urging residents to take it slowly, starting with documenting whatever damage has occurred in and around your home.

"Take a ruler and show how high the watermarks are inside and outside of your home," Pinellas County Director of Emergency Management Cathie Perkins said at a briefing Sunday. "Don't wash those marks off on the outside, that's very important to us as we go through looking at our damage assessments."

Officials also suggest taking photos and videos of structural and personal property damage before discarding items or beginning to start any demolition or repairs. It will be your evidence when you file claims with your insurance adjuster and/or federal agencies.

"Sometimes items will have a serial number," Pinellas County Communications Director Barbara Hernandez said.

"It's very important that if you're going to be seeking assistance, please, please take pictures — it can be as simple as snapping a photo with your cellphone, a brief video — and if there's any identifying information on that item...please write down that serial number or take a picture."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tells residents they should also make a list of damaged or lost items and gather receipts. That can help speed up your claim process.

Once things are documented, officials ask that when you're taking things out to the curb, separate debris from inside homes from vegetative debris. Keeping different piles of tree limbs and yard waste from household items or building debris will help speed up future collection.

It's also important that the piles are on your curb, without blocking the road and away from gutters and storm drains. Avoid fire hydrants too.

Pinellas County says it has contracted with a debris hauler for unincorporated Pinellas and will announce a pickup schedule soon. Residents of cities should check with their municipal governments for similar updates.

For example, the city of St. Petersburg on Saturday advised residents it will not start collecting debris before Oct. 7.

Household trash and recycling should still be placed in their bins and will be collected through the normal pickup schedule.
Tags
Weather Hurricane Helene2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonPinellas CountyFEMA
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now