Residents urged to document damage. And separate debris before placing it on the curb

Damage from Hurricane Helene is everywhere. And it will take some time before it is collected.

That's why officials in Pinellas County and St. Petersburg are urging residents to take it slowly, starting with documenting whatever damage has occurred in and around your home.

"Take a ruler and show how high the watermarks are inside and outside of your home," Pinellas County Director of Emergency Management Cathie Perkins said at a briefing Sunday. "Don't wash those marks off on the outside, that's very important to us as we go through looking at our damage assessments."

Officials also suggest taking photos and videos of structural and personal property damage before discarding items or beginning to start any demolition or repairs. It will be your evidence when you file claims with your insurance adjuster and/or federal agencies.

"Sometimes items will have a serial number," Pinellas County Communications Director Barbara Hernandez said.

"It's very important that if you're going to be seeking assistance, please, please take pictures — it can be as simple as snapping a photo with your cellphone, a brief video — and if there's any identifying information on that item...please write down that serial number or take a picture."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tells residents they should also make a list of damaged or lost items and gather receipts. That can help speed up your claim process.

Once things are documented, officials ask that when you're taking things out to the curb, separate debris from inside homes from vegetative debris. Keeping different piles of tree limbs and yard waste from household items or building debris will help speed up future collection.

It's also important that the piles are on your curb, without blocking the road and away from gutters and storm drains. Avoid fire hydrants too.

Pinellas County says it has contracted with a debris hauler for unincorporated Pinellas and will announce a pickup schedule soon. Residents of cities should check with their municipal governments for similar updates.

For example, the city of St. Petersburg on Saturday advised residents it will not start collecting debris before Oct. 7.

Household trash and recycling should still be placed in their bins and will be collected through the normal pickup schedule.