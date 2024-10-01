The Pinellas barrier islands are reopening. These images offer a glimpse of what to expect

Pinellas County's barrier islands are scheduled to reopen to the public at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Only people who live and work in the beach communities have been allowed access after Hurricane Helene devastated the area last week.

But there's a lot more work to do to recover, and officials say residents, business owners and repair crews still need space.

“If you really don’t need to be out there, please, please don’t go out there,” said Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management, during a Monday news conference.

Massive amounts of debris remain

1 of 4 — helene storm debris Rows of mattresses and furniture destroyed by Hurricane Helene were placed outside hotels and condominiums on Treasure Island on Sept. 30. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 4 — Hurricane Helene storm debris Damaged electrical appliances have to be carefully removed or they can pose safety hazards. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 4 — Helene storm debris Treasure Island officials warn debris collection could take six months or more to complete. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 4 of 4 — Helene storm debris Some areas on Treasure Island still had puddles of water from flooding and water leaks. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Added Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri: "There is no reason for anybody to be out here unless you live here, you have a business that you're trying to get up and running, and there's no place for people that are coming out here that want to do bad things."

The amount of debris accumulating in communities like Treasure Island is astounding after several feet of storm surge soaked neighborhoods and damaged more than 25,000 homes. Piles of furniture, appliances, mattresses and other items line the streets.

Residents looked exhausted as they went back and forth carrying ruined items outside. Others were trying to vacuum out moisture from their flooded homes.

Construction equipment roamed the streets, picking up vehicles that were destroyed during the storm. Days after Helene's floodwaters submerged the cars, water still dripped out of some of them as they were taken to a staging area for removal.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Days after storm surge from Hurricane Helene submerged vehicles on Treasure Island, water still dripped out of them.

Debris collection could take six months or more to complete, warned a Treasure Island public information officer in a media release on Tuesday. Helene's widespread impact — not just on Florida, but states like North Carolina and Tennessee — is fueling competition for contractors and equipment, they said.



Sand is still a problem in some areas

1 of 4 — Helene sand piles Mounds of sand remain on barrier island streets as of Sept. 30 after Hurricane Helene coated neighborhoods with it. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 4 — Helene sand damage Bulldozers working to clear sand on Treasure Island on Sept. 30 after Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 4 — Helene sand damage Mounds of sand remain on barrier island streets as of Sept. 30 after Hurricane Helene coated neighborhoods with it. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 4 of 4 — Helene sand damage Mounds of sand remain on Treasure Island on Sept. 30 after Hurricane Helene covered neighborhoods with it. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Cleanup and repair crews have been busy preparing the barrier islands for public access.

Most roads were initially impassable after Helene, due in part to "astronomical" amounts of sand storm surge and high winds pushed onto the streets, said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Most streets, including the heavily trafficked Gulf Boulevard have since been cleared for vehicle use, but large mounds of sand remain.

Pinellas County is working with municipalities to have the sand placed back on the beaches. But the sand has to be screened to make sure it's not contaminated and the beaches need to be cleaned. Officials urge residents not to move the sand, drive over it or place anything on top of it to avoid contamination.



Communities are banding together to recover

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Utilities workers have been out repairing water leaks after flooding and high winds from Hurricane Helene damaged them.

Alarms could still be heard ringing out of buildings on Monday, triggered by power outages and water damage that persist.

More than 100 utility workers have been hard at work since the storm to make emergency repairs to electrical equipment and water systems.

Residents on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde remain without access to clean drinking water. County officials say it could be several days before boil water notices are lifted.

Food trucks have been visiting different neighborhoods to offer residents meals and other charities and grassroots organizations are collecting donations to distribute to residents in need.

Generous individuals drove past homes offering residents water and ice to stay cool while they cleared out the damage.

The county is determined to recover as quickly as possible so the public can get back to enjoying the beaches. But officials ask that everyone respect the needs of residents and business owners trying to heal.

