Helene wrecked tens of thousands of homes in the Tampa Bay region. Here are the numbers so far

Counties are tallying up the damage wrought by Hurricane Helene, which pushed catastrophic levels of storm surge onto coastal communities in the Tampa Bay Region.

In the storm's wake, some residents watched their homes fill with several feet of water. Beloved landmarks like the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park were wiped out.

Preliminary counts show tens of thousands of properties destroyed or damaged. The cost to repair the Tampa Bay region will likely total over hundreds of millions — if not billions — of dollars.

Here are the numbers so far by county:



Hillsborough County

Destroyed: 151

Major Damage: 1,709

Minor Damage: 2,630

Affected: 1,823

Hillsborough County estimates $1.8 billion in residential damage from Hurricane Helene.

A county official said the numbers come from a preliminary assessment taken in order to seek disaster declaration from FEMA. The numbers only reflect that initial canvassing and represent a portion of the impacted community.

Mike Carlson / AP Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Islands Saturday in Tampa.

Pinellas County

Total Properties Assessed: 27,735

Destroyed: 267

Major: 16,516

Minor: 6,392

Affected 4,560

Find updated numbers at Pinellas County's residential damage assessment dashboard.

Mike Carlson / AP Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg.

Pasco County

9,430 reported incidents. This number is expected to change as teams continue doing assessments.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office Due to the storm surge from Hurricane Helene, about 200 people were rescued from rising water in Pasco County on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, into early Friday in a joint partnership with Pasco County Fire Rescue, the Florida National Guard and other law enforcement partners.

Hernando County

Destroyed: 3

Major Damage: 529

Minor Damage: 18

Affected: 8

Total:

Numbers are updated on Pasco's damage assessment dashboard.

Courtesy / Hernando County Sheriff's Office Storm surge from Hurricane Helene covers Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando County.

Sarasota County

Residential damage in unincorporated Sarasota County

Destroyed: 6

Major: 471

Minor: 565

Affected: 799

Total: 1,841

Total residential damage: $165,530,830

Sarasota County Government / Courtesy Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024

Manatee County

Residential Damage

Destroyed: 542

Major: 553

Minor: 1635

Affected 314

Total in dollars: $353,951,318

Commercial Damage

Destroyed: 52

Major: 5

Minor: 173

Total in dollars: $4,635,400

Manatee's numbers do not include coastal communities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.