© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Doing laundry is a gift when you're waterlogged and your home has no power

WUSF | By Mary Shedden
Published September 29, 2024 at 7:52 PM EDT
woman and man stand in front of a washer and dryer
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
Janki Sharma, and her brother, Devang, load a washer at a free mobile laundromat set up in a church parking in St. Petersburg. The Sharma family's house was destroyed by five feet of flood waters during Hurricane Helene.

The city of St. Petersburg brought in mobile laundry operations to help people without power after Hurricane Helene, water or safe housing.

This weekend, residents of several St. Petersburg neighborhoods continued to pile the contents of their homes onto the curb.

Hundreds of water-soaked couches, beds, refrigerators and toys lined the streets. Residents, their friends and professional cleaning companies created piles of debris sometimes as tall as the six-feet-storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

pile of water-soaked furniture sitting in the front yard of a house.
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
Homes throughout St. Petersburg's Shore Acres Neighborhood were destroyed to the point where nearly everything was soaked and had to be tossed. All weekend, residents, their friends and professional cleaning companies created piles of debris sometimes as tall as the 6-foor storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

Sometimes, folks took a break thanks to local volunteers. A food truck gave out free meals at the neighborhood rec center and the city set up a mobile laundry unit at a local church.

Pinellas County cities like South Pasadena and St. Petersburg brought in mobile operations to help people without power, water or safe housing.

Many cities had cooling stations where cell phones could also be charged. South Pasadena set up mobile showers, and St. Petersburg set up a laundromat on wheels.

people standing in front of a food truck
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
Charmed City Eats was one of 13 local food trucks providing free meals this weekend to people cleaning up after Hurricane Helene. Charmed City was at the Shore Acres Recreation Center, in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Janki Sharma and her brother, Devang, were cleaning clothes recovered from the home they share with her parents in Shore Acres.

Standing next to a row of spinning washers and dryers, Janki started crying about what lies ahead.

"Five feet...more than five feet of water in my house,” she said. “It's totally gone. We do not have anything.”

Sharma said a friend took them in, but her family will need to rent something soon. The idea of returning to work, she said, is just too much to think about right now.

Pam Lewin was also at the laundry, located at Allendale Methodist Church on 38th Ave. N.

Lewin said several feet of water soaked everything inside her house in Riviera Bay in North St. Petersburg. She found a fish swimming in her yard when the water receded.

She brought wet clothes and a heavy water-logged comforter to the free laundry service that will be open 24 hours a day. City staff is there to help from 7 in the morning until 7 at night, providing soap for people who don’t have any.

Lewin said she’s grateful she is alive. She thought water rose to her window sill, but she expects to be able to stay in the home where she has lived since the late 1980s.

“We give thanks in all things, because it could be a lot worse. At least we are alive," she said. “Thank God for those that are willing to reach out and assist others in times of need.”

Samantha Johnson of St. Peterburg's Disston Park neighborhood has been without power since Thursday.

She said her house was not damaged, but she needed to do laundry before her daughter returned to school on Monday.

woman walks in front of a trailer in a parking lot
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
Pam Lewin of St. Petersburg, came to a free mobile laundry service set up Sunday by the city of St. Petersburg.

In Pinellas County, all but three schools severely damaged by the storm will be open. But many families in the district continue to be without power or other essential services.

“It's a little bittersweet, but it is a relief that she will be able to spend the day — in the air (conditioning) with her friends, I am happy about that,” Johnson said.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 60,000 Duke Energy customers in Pinellas remained without power.
Tags
Weather Hurricane Helene2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonPinellas County
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now