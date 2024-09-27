Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.

And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.

Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.

Madeira Beach

1 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 1 SC 092724.jpg Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 2 SC 092724.jpg Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 3 SC 092724.jpg Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Tarpon Springs

1 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs Flooding SN 092724.jpg A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 2 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs2 Flooding 092724.jpg A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 3 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs4 Flooding SN 092724.jpg A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 4 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs3 Flooding SN 092724.jpg A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF

Town 'N Country

1 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 2 JM 092724.jpg Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Jessica Meszaros / WUSF 2 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 3 JM 092724.jpg Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Jessica Meszaros / WUSF 3 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 1 JM 092724.jpg Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Jessica Meszaros / WUSF

Indian Shores

1 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 6 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 5 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 7 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 4 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 3 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 5 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 4 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 6 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 1 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 7 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 2 SC 092724.jpg Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Safety Harbor

1 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 8 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 2 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 5 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 3 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 10 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 4 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 6 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 5 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 3 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 6 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 4 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 7 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 1 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 8 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 12 CL 092724.jpg The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF

Belleair Causeway

1 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 2 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 6 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 7 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 4 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 4 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 5 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 5 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 6 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 3 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 7 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 1 SC 092724.jpg Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Tampa Riverwalk

1 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 3 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Mark Scantlebury / WUSF 2 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 1 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Mark Scantlebury / WUSF 3 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 2 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. Mark Scantlebury / WUSF

Casey Key