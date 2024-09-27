© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.

The Category 4 storm was predicted to cause catastrophic storm surge across Florida's west coast. Photos from around the region show the flooding that ensued.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.

And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.

Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.

Madeira Beach

Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 3  — Helene Madeira Beach 1 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 3  — Helene Madeira Beach 2 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach
3 of 3  — Helene Madeira Beach 3 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Tarpon Springs

A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 4  — Helene Tarpon Springs Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 4  — Helene Tarpon Springs2 Flooding 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
3 of 4  — Helene Tarpon Springs4 Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
4 of 4  — Helene Tarpon Springs3 Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF

Town 'N Country

Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 3  — Helene Town N Country 2 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 3  — Helene Town N Country 3 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
3 of 3  — Helene Town N Country 1 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF

Indian Shores

Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 6 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 5 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
3 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 7 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
4 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 3 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
5 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 4 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
6 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 1 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
7 of 7  — Helene Indian Shores 2 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Safety Harbor

The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
1 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 8 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
2 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 5 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
3 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 10 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
4 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 6 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
5 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 3 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
6 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 4 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
7 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 1 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
8 of 8  — Helene Safety Harbor 12 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF

Belleair Causeway

Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 2 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 6 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
3 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 7 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
4 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 4 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
5 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 5 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
6 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 3 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
7 of 7  — Helene Belleair Causeway 1 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Tampa Riverwalk

Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
1 of 3  — Tampa Riverwalk 3 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
2 of 3  — Tampa Riverwalk 1 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
3 of 3  — Tampa Riverwalk 2 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF

Casey Key

Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024
Sarasota County Government
/
Courtesy
Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
