WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay
The Category 4 storm was predicted to cause catastrophic storm surge across Florida's west coast. Photos from around the region show the flooding that ensued.
Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.
And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.
Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.
Madeira Beach
1 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 1 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
2 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 2 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
3 of 3 — Helene Madeira Beach 3 SC 092724.jpg
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Tarpon Springs
1 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
2 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs2 Flooding 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
3 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs4 Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
4 of 4 — Helene Tarpon Springs3 Flooding SN 092724.jpg
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Town 'N Country
1 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 2 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
2 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 3 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
3 of 3 — Helene Town N Country 1 JM 092724.jpg
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Indian Shores
1 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 6 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
2 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 5 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
3 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 7 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
4 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 3 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
5 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 4 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
6 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 1 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
7 of 7 — Helene Indian Shores 2 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Safety Harbor
1 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 8 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
2 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 5 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
3 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 10 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
4 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 6 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
5 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 3 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
6 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 4 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
7 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 1 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
8 of 8 — Helene Safety Harbor 12 CL 092724.jpg
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Belleair Causeway
1 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 2 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
2 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 6 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
3 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 7 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
4 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 4 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
5 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 5 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
6 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 3 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
7 of 7 — Helene Belleair Causeway 1 SC 092724.jpg
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Tampa Riverwalk
1 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 3 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
2 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 1 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
3 of 3 — Tampa Riverwalk 2 Mark Scantlebury Helene 092724.jpg
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF