© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Pinellas County beach renourishment project nears completion

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published December 24, 2025 at 10:12 AM EST
View of a beach with dunes.
Daylina Miller
Sunset Beach was among the Pinellas County spots scheduled for

Work on Sunset Beach is near completion. Eight other beaches are "fully open and ready for residents and visitors to enjoy this holiday season," according to the county.

Pinellas County says a $125 million emergency beach nourishment project is nearly complete.

Crews are placing sand on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, the final step in replenishing nine beaches devastated during hurricanes in 2024.

The other beaches are "fully open and ready for residents and visitors to enjoy this holiday season," according to the county.

Those beaches are Sand Key Beach, Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Sunshine Beach and Upham Beach.

“We’ll be doing some vegetation planting early next year,” the county said on the project web page.

The project is being funded through the county’s Tourist Development Tax.
Tags
Environment Beach RenourishmentBeachesHurricanesPinellas Beaches
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. The next phase of Pinellas beach renourishment begins at Indian Shores
  2. Pinellas officials face a tough crowd trying to get beach renourishment easements
  3. Emergency sand renourishment planned for Pinellas beaches slammed by hurricanes
  4. Pinellas County will ask the state for help funding its $125M beach renourishment
  5. Holdouts could impact the Pinellas beach dredging project that's set to begin this week
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now