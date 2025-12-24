Pinellas County beach renourishment project nears completion

Pinellas County says a $125 million emergency beach nourishment project is nearly complete.

Crews are placing sand on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, the final step in replenishing nine beaches devastated during hurricanes in 2024.

The other beaches are "fully open and ready for residents and visitors to enjoy this holiday season," according to the county.

Those beaches are Sand Key Beach, Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Sunshine Beach and Upham Beach.

“We’ll be doing some vegetation planting early next year,” the county said on the project web page.

The project is being funded through the county’s Tourist Development Tax.