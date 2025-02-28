© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Pinellas beach renourishment project needs property owners’ signatures to proceed

WUSF | By Lily Belcher
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
A tan high rise alongside a beach with light grey, cloudy skies
Pinellas County
/
Press Release
Property owners in three Pinellas County beach communities have until the end of the day to support a beach renourishment project.

The project needs signatures from about 400 property owners in three communities by the end of the weekend to move forward with the project to replenish beaches.

Property owners in three Pinellas County beach communities have until the end of the weekend to sign construction easements. Without the signatures of about 400 property owners, the Sand Key beach renourishment will not happen.

On Thursday, County Commissioner Kathleen Peters pointed to how Hurricane Helene devastated Pinellas beaches in September.

She said the sand protects beaches and nearby homes from Florida’s storms.

ALSO READ: Help could be on the way soon for Pinellas' storm-tossed beaches

To push the project forward, the county lifted the requirement of having public access to the property. The easements give the county access during construction and are necessary for the renourishment project.

Owners also have the option to add a dune in front of their property.

While the county has been in contact with the federal government for support, they are preparing in case they have to do the project on their own.

"Regardless, we cannot put a grain of sand on this beach without those easements signed,” Peters said.

As of late Friday morning, 172 Sand Key property owners still need to sign in order for the project to move forward.

The county has a draft of an emergency permit form from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which wants to put the project out for bids in March. Once the project starts, they will have 12 months to renourish the beaches.

Pinellas County spokesperson Tony Fabrizio said they are hoping to begin as soon as possible so they can renourish the beaches before hurricane season, which starts June 1.

“If we don’t get all the easements, and we can’t nourish the entire beach, basically what we have is a bucket with holes in it,” Commission Chair Brian Scott said. “And we all know water is going to go where the least resistance is, and that is not a resilient solution for us long-term.”

Updated: February 28, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST
Story has been updated to reflect that Pinellas County officials extended the deadline for signatures through the weekend.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
