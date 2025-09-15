The next phase of Pinellas beach renourishment begins at Indian Shores

Pinellas County has begun the next phase in its efforts to replenish the beaches that were devastated by last year's hurricanes.

Last week, crews began replacing the sand near 197th Avenue in Indian Shores.

They're starting by installing pipelines, followed by the dredging, as part of a long-delayed emergency project that will help restore the shoreline.

"This displays our commitment to protecting our beaches, and to protecting our citizens, and to protect their property," Pinellas County Commission Chair Brian Scott said Friday. "It's critically important to protecting our infrastructure and to protecting the value of our property, and our No. 1 industry, tourism."

ALSO READ: Holdouts could impact the Pinellas beach dredging project that's set to begin this week

The $125 million project — which is being funded through the Tourist Development Tax — has gotten some resistance.

Some owners along the beaches have not provided temporary construction easements that will allow workers to add sand to the area between the public beach and their property line.

A county database shows that as of Monday, 30 property owners — or 20% — have yet to sign one. That means any renourishment will stop at the high-water line and would leave gaps on those properties.

In addition, Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala said the federal Army Corps of Engineers won't pay for the work unless 100% of the property owners sign the easements.

Therefore, this is a separate county-funded project.

"Unfortunately, our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers thus far have not really been good partners in that endeavor this go-around, so the county has had to go it alone," Latvala said Friday.

Scott, however, said he's been encouraged by the latest talks with the Corps.

"I am very happy to say that we have had some very productive meetings with them over the last few weeks," Scott said. "(Thursday), we saw some very significant movement on their part — so much so that they're looking at dates and they're gonna schedule some time to come down and sit with our staff and negotiate language that is acceptable, that we can actually get homeowners to sign.

"There's certain information, there's certain requirements that the Army Corps is gonna need. But the fact they're willing to sit down and negotiate, what we're being successful with — and what they can accept — is just a huge shift."

Latvala said it will be too late for residents to sign an easement if construction is within five days of arriving at their property. Those who want to sign one can do so by emailing signforsand@pinellas.gov.

Some areas along the beach could close while machinery is in place for the construction, and boaters are urged to use caution near the dredges.

The county gave this timeline for when beach renourishments will take place:



Redington Shores and N. Redington Beach: September-October 2025

Upham Beach: September – October 2025

Sunset Beach: September 2025- January 2026

Indian Rocks Beach: October-December 2025

Sunshine Beach: October-December 2025

Belleair Beach and Clearwater Beach: December 2025-January 2026

The offshore dredging is set to end next January in Sunset Beach. It would extend the beach by 75 to 100 feet.

WUSF staff writer Steve Newborn contributed to this report.