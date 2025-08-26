Holdouts could impact the Pinellas beach dredging project that's set to begin this week

A long-delayed emergency project to add sand to hurricane-stricken Pinellas County beaches is set to begin. But there will be a lot of gaps along the shore.

Construction will begin in Indian Shores in the next couple of days — weather permitting. Pipelines will be installed first, and dredging afterward.

But so far, 16 properties in that first area will not receive sand outside the high-water line because the owners have not provided temporary construction easements.

The emergency beach nourishment project will include much of Sand Key, Treasure Island and Upham Beach. More than 100 people have opted out of having sand added to the area between the public beach and their property line.

Only about three-quarters of the property owners — about 300 people have signed on.

Pinellas County Spokeswoman Ashley Giovannetti said anyone who did not sign an easement will not receive sand within the easement area.

"So we will be able to fill up to the erosion control line, meaning that some property owners could see a visible dip or drop between their property and where the nourishment begins," Giovannetti said.

She said property owners can still opt into the project until the dredging equipment has moved on from their property. Anyone looking to sign their easement can contact the county through signforsand@pinellas.gov.

"We really want people to sign the easements, and we're still gathering easements up until literally construction is passed by the person's property," she said. "For the places that we cannot get easements for people that are hard-nosed and are holding out, they will see that visible drop or gap, and that will be areas that are not as strong as areas that have complete nourishment."

In Indian Rocks Beach, there are 42 holdouts; 41 in Indian Shores; 28 in Redington Shores; 8 in Treasure Island; and 3 in St. Pete Beach.

Pinellas County Map of the beach renourishment plan

The project will involve dredging sand from portions of Egmont Shoal, Pass-a-Grille, Blind Pass and John’s Pass.

The $125.7 million project will mostly be funded by the hotel bed tax, paid by visitors to local hotels and motels. That money had originally been slated to help build a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

At least $11 million will come from state grants.

About 21 miles of the beach have been rated as critically eroded by the state. The federal Army Corps of Engineers won't pay for the work unless 100% of the beachfront property owners sign a perpetual easement.

The offshore dredging is set to end next January in Sunset Beach. It would extend the beach by 75 to 100 feet.

Giovannetti said the project will be mindful of sea turtle nesting season, which will go through October.

"We are working really closely with the contractor to make sure that there's no disruptions to the nest in that area, and that we want to make sure that people are monitoring their lighting for sea turtles," she said, "and then also if they notice new nests, to make sure that they are flagging those and reporting them."