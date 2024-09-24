FWC cautions boat owners as Tropical Storm Helene approaches

With Tropical Storm Helene is predicted to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is urging all vessel owners to secure their watercraft before the storm reaches the coast.

FWC Southwest Region Public Information Officer Bradley Johnson highlighted the importance of moving any vessel, from kayak to fishing boat, away from tidal waters and increasing security measures to limit damages. He offered crucial tips for those who are unable to trailer their boat.

“If your vessel must stay in a marina, we recommend you double all lines and rig cross line springs fore and aft of your vessel," he said. "And attach those lines as high on the pilings as possible to anticipate tidal rise or surge.”

Johnson also recommended that anchored vessels use multiple anchors with at least a 10-to-1 scope. Sails or canvas coverings must be secured indoors, along with other small loose items such as life rings or life jackets.

In the event of flooding, swamping or other damages, Johnson and the FWC advise boat owners to charge all vessel batteries, obtain backup power sources and turn off any electronics that may drain them so bilge pumps can run through the storm to mitigate flood damage.

Johnson also stressed the importance of having vessel registration and insurance information readily available in the event recovery or reimbursement is necessary.

“Make sure you have all that paperwork," he said. "Make sure you can get your vessels secure and try and get it off the water. And then know that after the storm, if you have any issues, you can report those issues to FWC, and we're here to help in any way we can.”

If your vessel has an emergency, call 911 or use your onboard VHF radio on channel 16 to report the issue.

“We're going to be out there with all other first responders, assisting with that initial search and rescue,” Johnson said. “After that, we can help locate your vessel. We can help you deal with a damaged vessel. If your vessel sunk or you had severe damage from the storm, we can help give you your options.”

You can call FWC at (888) 404-3922. Additional information and educational resources for vessel owners can be found at its website: https://myfwc.com/boating/ .

