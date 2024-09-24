© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
What Tampa's doing to brace for another flooding event as Helene approaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
Jane Castor speaking at a microphone with officials behind her
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city has been saturated from recent rains, and said flooding is expected to take place, especially in south Tampa and areas along Tampa Bay.

The city has been clearing storm drains and removed around 84 tons of debris. Some flood-prone areas could see more of the same from Helene.

The city of Tampa is getting ready for Helene.

Tampa has spent much of the summer cleaning out storm drains in flood-prone areas of the city, removing about 84 tons of debris. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said city workers will go back after Helene rolls through to clean them out once again.

But she urged people to be prepared now, before the storm hits.

"Any battle with Mother Nature, Mother Nature wins," Castor said. "And so you have to understand how quickly things can happen during a storm. So you don't want to wait to see how bad it gets before you heed the warnings."

Castor noted the city has been saturated from recent rains, and said flooding is expected to take place, especially in south Tampa and areas along Tampa Bay.

"These tropical storms and hurricanes usually come right about the time that we are saturated to the max. And that's the event now," Castor said. "We have had those unprecedented rain events where we've gotten four or five inches of rain in an hour. There is no stormwater system that can expel that amount of water in less than two hours."

Helene is predicted to be a Category 3 hurricane, with storm surge in the Tampa Bay as high as 8 feet.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
