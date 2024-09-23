Forecast and timeline: Tropical system could rapidly intensify and slam Florida

(For Spanish see below)

The National Hurricane Center has kept the label of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine on the system located over the western Caribbean. In the latest advisory at 5 PM Eastern Time, the disturbance continues to strengthen and is expected to strengthen further and significantly during the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is located about 100 miles southwest of Grand Cayman. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and it’s moving west-northwest at about 7 mph.

We expect a similar movement during the next 24 hours, but the system will be gaining strength. It is likely to be named tropical storm Helene by Tuesday morning as it moves to the north-northwest. Once the system enters the Gulf of Mexico it will be traveling over very warm waters and there won’t be much to stop it. The National Hurricane Center warns that this system could rapidly intensify and reach category three hurricane as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A tropical watch is in effect for Dry Tortugas and the Lower Keys south of the 7 Mile Bridge. Watches will continue to be issued overnight and into Tuesday, especially across the West Coast of Florida. Expect the watches across the Florida Keys to turn into warnings on Tuesday as the system is set to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon.

Once over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the system will not only be intensifying, but it will also gain forward speed. A faster northward to north-northeast direction is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Impacts

Any shift to the track, either west or east would change the impacts for the state. A shift west would bring lesser impacts, and a shift to the east would bring more impact to Florida. Keep this in mind as we discuss the possible impacts on Florida. As of Monday 5 p.m., this system is still in its infancy stage and we do expect changes so please take the following impacts with a grain of salt.

The largest storm surge is expected from Southwest Florida through the Western coast of the state, including the Tampa Bay area. Under the current track, there could be areas that experience greater than 9 feet of storm surge, especially across Matagorda Bay, the Tampa Bay Area, and the Big Bend. For Southwest Florida up to 3 feet of storm surge is possible under the current track.

It is still early to pinpoint the exact rainfall for this system. Currently, the greatest rainfall would fall between the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area. But this also includes North Florida, where there could be up to 8 inches of rain. Keep in mind the system will be moving much faster than other recent tropical systems. Therefore, rainfall is not expected to be as heavy, but still, keep in mind that the ground has been very saturated across the Panhandle of Florida in recent weeks and flooding will rapidly occur. The West Coast of Florida will also be dealing with the risk of flash floods as the heaviest bands will move through the area from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

Expect tropical storm-force winds to begin across the Keys as early as Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, all of South Florida including Southwest Florida could be experiencing storm-force winds, and winds will propagate through the state, northward, and intensify overnight into Thursday.

As potential storm 9 further develops and intensifies... Tropical Storm Force winds will be felt outside of the cone, while most hurricane force winds should stay within the cone. pic.twitter.com/D1J1RUVgsW — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) September 23, 2024

The strongest winds will be near the eye wall and to the right of the storm. The wind field will be large, therefore, much of Central Florida through North Florida could feel at least tropical storm-force winds and some spots will deal with hurricane force-winds as the storm approaches the coast on Thursday afternoon. Please make sure to finish your preparations by Wednesday afternoon if you are north of Lake Okeechobee, if you are south, finish them by Wednesday morning.

We will continue to bring you updates as the system becomes better defined and gets moving.

——————————————————————————-

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes ha mantenido la etiqueta de Potencial Ciclón Tropical Nueve en el sistema ubicado sobre el Caribe occidental. En el último boletín a las 5:00 p. m., hora del este, la perturbación continúa fortaleciéndose y se espera que se fortalezca aún más y significativamente durante las próximas 24 a 48 horas. La tormenta se encuentra a unas 100 millas al suroeste de Gran Caimán. Tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 35 mph y se mueve hacia el oeste-noroeste a aproximadamente 7 mph.

Esperamos un movimiento similar durante las próximas 24 horas, pero el sistema estará ganando fuerza. Es probable que se le nombre Tormenta Tropical Helene el martes por la mañana a medida que se mueve hacia el norte-noroeste. Una vez que el sistema ingrese al Golfo de México, viajará sobre aguas muy cálidas y no habrá mucho que lo detenga. El Centro Nacional de Huracanes advierte que este sistema podría intensificarse rápidamente y alcanzar la categoría de huracán tres a medida que se mueve sobre el este del Golfo de México. Hay una vigilancia de tormenta tropical vigente para Dry Tortugas y los Cayos Inferiores al sur del Puente de las 7 Millas. Se seguirán emitiendo alertas durante la noche y el martes, especialmente en la costa oeste de Florida. Se espera que la vigilancia en los Cayos de Florida se conviertan en aviso el martes, ya que el sistema está programado para ingresar al Golfo de México el martes por la tarde.

Una vez que pase por el este del Golfo de México, el sistema no solo se intensificará, sino que también ganará velocidad de avance. Se espera una dirección más rápida hacia el norte hasta el noreste el miércoles y el jueves.

Impactos

Cualquier cambio en la trayectoria, ya sea hacia el oeste o el este, cambiaría los impactos para el estado. Un cambio hacia el oeste traería menores impactos, y un cambio hacia el este traería más impacto a Florida. Tenga esto en cuenta mientras analizamos los posibles impactos en Florida. A las 5 p. m. del lunes, este sistema todavía está en su etapa inicial y esperamos cambios, así que tome los siguientes impactos con cautela.

Se espera que la marejada ciclónica más grande se produzca desde el suroeste de Florida hasta la costa oeste del estado, incluida el área de la Bahía de Tampa. En el curso actual, podría haber áreas que experimenten marejadas ciclónicas de más de 9 pies, especialmente en la bahía de Matagorda, el área de la bahía de Tampa y Big Bend. En el suroeste de Florida, es posible que se produzcan marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 3 pies en el curso actual.

Todavía es pronto para determinar la cantidad exacta de lluvia que caerá en este sistema. Actualmente, la mayor cantidad de lluvia caería entre el Panhandle de Florida y el área de Big Bend. Pero esto también incluye el norte de Florida, donde podría haber hasta 8 pulgadas de lluvia. Tenga en cuenta que el sistema se moverá mucho más rápido que otros sistemas tropicales recientes. Por lo tanto, no se espera que las lluvias sean tan intensas, pero aún así, tenga en cuenta que el suelo ha estado muy saturado en el Panhandle de Florida en las últimas semanas y las inundaciones ocurrirán rápidamente. La costa oeste de Florida también se enfrentará al riesgo de inundaciones repentinas, ya que las bandas más intensas se moverán por el área desde el martes por la noche hasta el viernes por la mañana.

Se espera que los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical comiencen a atravesar los Cayos tan pronto como el miércoles por la mañana. El miércoles por la noche, todo el sur de Florida, incluido el suroeste de Florida, podría experimentar vientos con fuerza de tormenta, que se propagarán por el estado hacia el norte y se intensificarán durante la noche hasta el jueves.

Los vientos más fuertes se sentirán cerca de la pared del ojo y a la derecha de la tormenta. El campo de viento será amplio, por lo tanto, gran parte del centro de Florida hasta el norte de Florida podría sentir al menos vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical y algunos lugares tendrán vientos con fuerza de huracán a medida que la tormenta se acerque a la costa el jueves por la tarde. Asegúrese de terminar sus preparativos el miércoles por la tarde si se encuentra al norte del lago Okeechobee; si se encuentra al sur, termínelos el miércoles por la mañana.

Continuaremos brindándole actualizaciones a medida que el sistema se defina mejor y se mueva.

