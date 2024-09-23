Sandbags are being made available across the Tampa area ahead of an expected Hurricane Helene

Counties across the greater Tampa Bay region are making sandbags available ahead of what is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties ahead of the system. It includes Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

Here are the sandbag locations:



Tampa

The following locations will open Tuesday for senior residents and Wednesday for all residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd St.

Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave.

Hillsborough County

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa

Manatee County

The county is opening additional self-service sites (unless otherwise noted) ahead of the storm. Here are the locations:

Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Avenue, Palmetto

Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St E, Palmetto

Dam Road, 1505 Dam Road, Bradenton (pre-filled sandbags)

Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City

Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto (hours TBD)

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto

Rye Preserve. 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish

Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St E, Bradenton

Sarasota County

Self-service sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota

South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice

Pasco County

Self-serve sandbags are available 24 hours a day at the following locations:



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

These sites will be open from sunrise to sunset until further notice:



Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills

Hernando County

The county began opening sandbag locations Monday on a limited basis, and will be opening more starting Tuesday.

Each of these locations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.



Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor

Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville

Polk County

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:



Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Rd., Mulberry

8970 N. Campbell Rd., Lakeland

1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade

St., Fort Meade 350 County Rd. 630A, Frostproof

1701 Holt Rd., Auburndale

805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

5109 Allegheny Rd., Kissimmee

St. Petersburg

The following sites will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Full service:



Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot, 955 62nd Ave. NE

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park, 2331 60th St. N

Self service:



Dell Homes Park. 2741 22nd St. S

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot, 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot, 2800 75th St. N

Temple Terrace

A sandbag location will be open Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Sports Complex: 10369 US Highway 301

Dunedin

Pre-fill sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once they're gone, self-service sandbags will be available.



Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd.

Pinellas Park

Sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.



6151 78th Ave N. Pinellas Park (pre-made sandbags)

Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave. (self-service sandbags)

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

