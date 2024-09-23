Sandbags are being made available across the Tampa area ahead of an expected Hurricane Helene
Gov. DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties, including several in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of what could become a major hurricane.
Counties across the greater Tampa Bay region are making sandbags available ahead of what is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this week.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties ahead of the system. It includes Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.
Here are the sandbag locations:
Tampa
The following locations will open Tuesday for senior residents and Wednesday for all residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.
- Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd St.
- Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave.
Hillsborough County
Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
Manatee County
The county is opening additional self-service sites (unless otherwise noted) ahead of the storm. Here are the locations:
- Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd, Bradenton
- Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Avenue, Palmetto
- Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St E, Palmetto
- Dam Road, 1505 Dam Road, Bradenton (pre-filled sandbags)
- Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton
- Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City
- Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto (hours TBD)
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto
- Rye Preserve. 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish
- Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St E, Bradenton
Sarasota County
Self-service sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
Pasco County
Self-serve sandbags are available 24 hours a day at the following locations:
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
These sites will be open from sunrise to sunset until further notice:
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
Hernando County
The county began opening sandbag locations Monday on a limited basis, and will be opening more starting Tuesday.
Each of these locations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
- Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
- Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
- Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
- Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville
Polk County
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Rd., Mulberry
- 8970 N. Campbell Rd., Lakeland
- 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- 350 County Rd. 630A, Frostproof
- 1701 Holt Rd., Auburndale
- 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- 5109 Allegheny Rd., Kissimmee
St. Petersburg
The following sites will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Full service:
- Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N
- Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S
- Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot, 955 62nd Ave. NE
- Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park, 2331 60th St. N
Self service:
- Dell Homes Park. 2741 22nd St. S
- Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot, 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N
- Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot, 2800 75th St. N
Temple Terrace
A sandbag location will be open Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sports Complex: 10369 US Highway 301
Dunedin
Pre-fill sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once they're gone, self-service sandbags will be available.
- Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd.
Pinellas Park
Sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
- 6151 78th Ave N. Pinellas Park (pre-made sandbags)
- Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave. (self-service sandbags)
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.