Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sandbags are being made available across the Tampa area ahead of an expected Hurricane Helene

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Updated September 23, 2024 at 7:50 PM EDT
Stack of sandbags in the back of a truck bed
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Counties across the greater Tampa Bay region are making sandbags available ahead of what is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Gov. DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties, including several in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of what could become a major hurricane.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties ahead of the system. It includes Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

Here are the sandbag locations:

Tampa

The following locations will open Tuesday for senior residents and Wednesday for all residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.
  • Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd St.
  • Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave.

Hillsborough County

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa

Manatee County

The county is opening additional self-service sites (unless otherwise noted) ahead of the storm. Here are the locations:

  • Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd, Bradenton
  • Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Avenue, Palmetto
  • Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St E, Palmetto
  • Dam Road, 1505 Dam Road, Bradenton (pre-filled sandbags)
  • Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch
  • Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton
  • Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City
  • Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto (hours TBD)
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto
  • Rye Preserve. 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish
  • Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St E, Bradenton

Sarasota County

Self-service sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
  • Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota
  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice

Pasco County

Self-serve sandbags are available 24 hours a day at the following locations:

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

These sites will be open from sunrise to sunset until further notice:

  • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
  • Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills

Hernando County

The county began opening sandbag locations Monday on a limited basis, and will be opening more starting Tuesday.

Each of these locations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

  • Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
  • Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
  • Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
  • Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville

Polk County

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Rd., Mulberry
  • 8970 N. Campbell Rd., Lakeland
  • 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
  • 350 County Rd. 630A, Frostproof
  • 1701 Holt Rd., Auburndale
  • 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
  • 5109 Allegheny Rd., Kissimmee

St. Petersburg

The following sites will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Full service:

  • Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N
  • Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S
  • Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot, 955 62nd Ave. NE
  • Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park, 2331 60th St. N

Self service:

  • Dell Homes Park. 2741 22nd St. S
  • Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot, 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N
  • Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot, 2800 75th St. N

Temple Terrace

A sandbag location will be open Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Sports Complex: 10369 US Highway 301

Dunedin

Pre-fill sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once they're gone, self-service sandbags will be available.

  • Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd.

Pinellas Park

Sandbags will be available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

  • 6151 78th Ave N. Pinellas Park (pre-made sandbags)
  • Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave. (self-service sandbags) 

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
