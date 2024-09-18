Hillsborough or Pinellas residents affected by Debby can apply for FEMA aid

Hillsborough or Pinellas county residents who need help after Hurricane Debby can now apply for financial assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering aid through the Individuals and Households Program. The program is not a substitute for insurance, according to a Hillsborough County press release, and can’t compensate for all losses. It’s meant to meet basic needs and add onto disaster recovery efforts. Residents can apply if they have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

These include:

Funds for temporary housing, like rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs

Funds for repairs to a primary residence, including access routes

A temporary housing unit

Funds for hazard mitigation help

Funds for other expenses and serious needs

You can apply at disasterassistance.gov. Under List of Disasters, click on Florida and select your county. Once you create an account and complete your application, click here to learn next steps.

You can also apply on the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a video relay service, captioned phone service or another service, you can provide FEMA with your number for that service.

For technical help or problems with the website, you can call (800) 745-0243 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on any day.

For storm recovery resources in Hillsborough County, click here.

