© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Billions of gallons released from Lake Manatee did not cause Bradenton floods, officials say

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A picture of water flowing through a dam
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The dam that controls levels of water in Lake Manatee, in Bradenton

Hurricane Debby caused upwards of $57 million in damage to Manatee County homes, according to the county.

The release of 18 billion gallons of water from Lake Manatee didn't cause homes to flood during Hurricane Debby, Manatee County officials said Wednesday. Rather, they blamed the heavy rainfall that overwhelmed rivers and stormwater systems.

Faced with lingering outrage from residents whose homes flooded in the storm, Manatee County invited reporters to tour the dam designed to manage water levels in Lake Manatee, where about two thirds of the county's drinking water originates.

Director of natural resources Charlie Hunsicker said he is 99.9% certain that the release of water from Lake Manatee did not cause homes to flood in western Manatee County in areas near Lakewood Ranch and by the Braden River.

"From a standpoint of geography, it's impossible. So the river and the discharge did not somehow move into the Braden River watershed to increase the flooding. It was rainfall. May I say that three times: rainfall, rainfall and rainfall," Hunsicker said.

A google map shows the rural area around Lake Manatee and the distance to the more populated Lakewood Ranch area by the Braden River.
A google map shows the Lake Manatee watershed is mostly in a rural area, and a distance from the heavily populated area by the Braden River

Around 17 inches of rain fell in the area during Debby, which passed by as a tropical storm on Aug. 5.

Hunsicker explained that the dam on Water Line Road in Bradenton is "not designed with the height necessary to hold back flood waters. It is designed to moderate between 36 to 40 to 42 feet of elevation above sea level. The top of the reservoir is about 50 feet," he said.

Each time a storm is approaching, Manatee County officials meet to decide how much to lower the levels of the lake.

Let out too much, and drinking water can get scarce, he said.

"People say, how come we couldn't have anticipated that [rain] and dropped the level a lot lower and created more flood storage? You have to be gambling at that moment with meteorology," Hunsicker said.

Deputy County Administrator Evan Pilachowski said Manatee County is bringing in an outside expert to analyze several nearby watersheds, and look at the underlying cause of the flooding during Debby.

"We can't prevent the rain from falling. We can certainly improve communications to residents about where we expect to see impacts, and we can lower the level of the lake leading into an event like that, like we always do," he said.
Tags
Weather Hurricane DebbyManatee County2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlooding
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now